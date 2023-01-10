Read full article on original website
PNY XLR8 SSD Gaming Kit review
The PNY XLR8 SSD Gaming Kit is one of the best-value PS5 drives in 2023. While it may no longer be top of the pack in terms of raw numbers, aggressive pricing, an excellently-designed heatsink, and consistent performance make this console-focused CS3140 bundle worth considering for your machine. Pros. +
What is AI capable of, really?
The possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the imagination of many for almost as long as the concept of computers has existed. In recent years, however, interest is reaching new highs as some of the incredible feats promised by its advocates are starting to be realized. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has...
Samsung adds Spatial Audio recording to Galaxy phones (with the right earbuds)
From Thursday, January 12, Samsung is making an update available to some its phones that enables 360 Audio Recording for the first time, so your videos can have cool spatial audio effects. Sadly, the initial update will only be available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z...
PSVR 2 is a winner – according to the creator of one of the best VR headsets
It's looking like the PSVR 2 may very well be the quality headset it's priced to be, as Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey has expressed glowing optimism for the new VR headset. In a Twitter reply to PlayStation's head of indies, Shuhei Yoshida, Luckey stated he "was blown away" by the PSVR 2 headset, which was recently demoed at CES 2023. He added that he thinks the original PlayStation VR was "arguably the biggest success of the generation," and looks to have high hopes for the PS5 peripheral which launches on February 22.
HBO's The Last of Us is coming to Prime Video in France – so why not everywhere?
HBO's The Last of Us is coming to Prime Video – but it'll only be available to watch on Amazon's streaming service in France. Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) and Deadline (opens in new tab), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – HBO's parent company – has struck a landmark deal with Amazon to launch what it calls the 'Warner Pass'. The new content deal will allow Prime Video to show every HBO TV series in France, and offer access to 12 WBD-owned channels, including Eurosport, Cartoon Network, and the Discovery Channel.
Bayonetta 3 patch improves gameplay, but the Nintendo Switch still holds it back
The latest Bayonetta 3 patch has just dropped, offering a swathe of solid gameplay improvements that should make the playable characters' journey more enjoyable. Patch 1.2.0 for Bayonetta 3 launched with detailed patch notes, showing us the latest round of improvements PlatinumGames has made to the Umbra Witch's latest Nintendo Switch adventure. The full notes can be read over on Nintendo's support website (opens in new tab).
The Super Bowl is less than a month away - here are the 9 best TV deals so far
Super Bowl TV deals are live, as the big game is less than a month away, which means huge discounts on a range of displays from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. To help you find all the hottest bargains, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals happening right now.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs AMD RX 7900 XT: the best card for gamers might surprise you
With the release of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, the battle between Teams Red and Green is now joined in the more "affordable" segment of gaming graphics cards, and gamers have two great options to choose from in the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and AMD RX 7900 XT. Both cards...
A new Chromecast with Google TV is coming – here's what we want to see
Google is reportedly planning to launch an all-new Chromecast, so all you folks looking to pick up a 4K streaming stick might want to hold off and see what the new gadget has to offer. Following on from its 2020 Chromecast with Google TV and its step-down HD-only Chromecast that...
How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: printers
Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on. We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, examining the products we choose in great depth. We keep our reviews current and well maintained if the product in question is still available.
LG C3 OLED: everything you need to know
The LG C3 OLED TV made its debut appearance at CES 2023, following a long line of incredible C Series OLED screens we’ve always recommended over the years. The LG C3 sits in the middle of LG’s 2023 OLED lineup – not quite as affordable as the B3, nor as advanced as the G3, but occupying a sweet spot of compromise in the middle. Despite other offerings from LG this year, including the wireless M3 OLED, and heady competition in the form of the Samsung S95C (which we rate as the best TV we saw at the show), C Series screens always do well with reviewers and consumers alike – and the LG C3 OLED is one to watch this year.
Microsoft 365 Basic could be everything you need to get your start-up moving
In a world where subscriptions are either getting more expensive, or higher-end features are becoming the reserve of pricier tiers, Microsoft 365 has announced plans to offer its software customers more, free of charge. Above the 5GB free plan sits what the company currently refers to as ‘OneDrive Standalone 100GB’....
Interview: From Blade Runner to Black Adam and beyond
Visual effects are nothing new in the movie industry - 1902’s A Trip to the Moon springs to mind, although it was far from the first film to incorporate special effects. But the 120 years since Méliès’ iconic scenes have seen some incredible advances in what VFX artists can achieve, and the tools they use to do it.
How French schools gave us Das Keyboard, the most hardcore keyboard ever made
If you have ever experienced typing on a Das Keyboard product, you might think that it was the work of some German engineer obsessed with the mechanical art of translating a perfect keystroke into the platonic ideal of a font in a word processing app. In reality, it's because nobody tought Das Keyboard's founder how to actually type.
HBOMax just got more expensive and this is only the beginning
HBOMax prices in the US just rose $12 a year. It's not good news, but also par for the course. There's a sea change underway in content-based services. A shame really, because it all started off so promising. There was, for instance, a brief moment when modern digital conveniences were...
Assassin's Creed Mirage looks to fix my biggest problem with Valhalla
Ubisoft has revealed that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage will return to its roots to deliver a more focused experience that pays homage to the original games. In an interview with GamesRadar (opens in new tab) about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, creative director Stephane Boudon explained that the developer has been listening to series fans who want to see the series return to a more streamlined experience. "Mirage’s creation has been the convergence of several inputs," said Boundon. “We started hearing the desire for a character-driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs on a more intimate scale. It resonates with us as well as developers, and this was the starting point of the project."
I adore the Meta Quest Pro, but what I really want is an Oculus Quest 3
I can’t put down the Meta Quest Pro. Ever since I first slipped the headset on to test it out I’ve been blown away by its performance, and my Quest 2 – once the best among the gadgets I own – now sits gathering dust as I ignore it in favor of this new champion of VR. Yet even as I sit here, impatient and longing for the Quest Pro on its charging station, I know the real truth of the situation: I’m not in love with the Meta Quest Pro. I’m in love with the Oculus Quest 3 hiding inside of it.
How to watch Your Honor season 2 online from anywhere
Where do you go when you hit rock bottom? If you're Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), you grow a beard, prowl the streets, lament on what he calls "that one moment, that one decision", and eventually, after more than a little cajoling and strong-arming from assistant US Attorney Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez), you try to make things right again. Read on as we explain how to watch Your Honor season 2 online and from anywhere.
How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin: stream the Golden Globe winner now
Director Martin McDonagh's films are unlike anyone else's. Combining the offbeat comedy of the Coen brothers with the slick violence of Quentin Tarantino's thrillers, films like In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri have become almost a genre of their own. And now he has a new one – The Banshees of Inisherin, which recently won three Golden Globes. Here's how to watch it and see what all the fuss is about.
Don’t miss Currys epic floorcare January Sales
Currys has launched the New Year in style with its epic floorcare January Sales (opens in new tab), offering major price cuts on some of the biggest brands in the world, including Samsung, Vax and Hoover. Keeping your floors clean - be they carpet, hardwood, laminate or lino - doesn’t...
