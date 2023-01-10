The LG C3 OLED TV made its debut appearance at CES 2023, following a long line of incredible C Series OLED screens we’ve always recommended over the years. The LG C3 sits in the middle of LG’s 2023 OLED lineup – not quite as affordable as the B3, nor as advanced as the G3, but occupying a sweet spot of compromise in the middle. Despite other offerings from LG this year, including the wireless M3 OLED, and heady competition in the form of the Samsung S95C (which we rate as the best TV we saw at the show), C Series screens always do well with reviewers and consumers alike – and the LG C3 OLED is one to watch this year.

1 DAY AGO