Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media. Bill Norton, DL (Arizona) Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal) Brett Seither, TE (Portal) Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal) Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal) Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who are Tennesse’s Top Priorities on Junior Day?
College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Killed In Car Accident
The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was 20 years old.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?
It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Kearis Jackson Makes Draft Decision
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson has announced via twitter that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Jackson was an extremely consistent presence for a historic Bulldog run that saw 2 National Championships, an SEC Championship, and an undefeated season. During his time...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kerby Joseph Shares Special Meaning of Being Drafted No. 97
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 97th overall pick. Coming out of Illinois, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department quickly identified Joseph's play-making abilities and his propensity to always be around the football. His ball-hawking abilities...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
Comments / 0