Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Killed In Car Accident
The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was 20 years old.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?
It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tayven Jackson Enters Transfer Portal
The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Unveil Sick-looking Pre-game “Poster”Ahead of Wild Card Game | See It
Move over Hollywood art designers because the New York Giants creative arts department created a dramatic new "poster" ahead of their Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The poster, entitled "The Rematch," features gladiator-like images of left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Jihad Ward,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC South Rival Requests Permission to Interview Al Holcomb
Alongside Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers' interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb's future with the organization is uncertain. Many suspect that if Wilks does get the Panthers' head coaching job, Holcomb would likely stay on staff to run the defense. That said, other opportunities will arise for not only Wilks but Holcomb...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bobby Bowden, Dillan Gibbons, Ron Simmons Honored By Hula Bowl
Three Florida State representatives were honored by the Hula Bowl on Thursday evening, as legendary head coach Bobby Bowden and nose guard Ron Simmons were inducted into the Hula Bowl Hall of Fame and offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was recognized with the organization's Joe Roth Award. The Hula Bowl Hall...
Eagles will host Giants in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs next weekend
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luka vs. LeBron: Who’s the Real MVP? Proof in Mavs at Lakers
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *There are a couple of players in the NBA with more talent. Some with more popularity. And lots with less whining. But, make no mistake, there isn’t...
USC ends No. 2 Stanford's 51-game win streak vs. unranked teams
USC pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford.
Comments / 0