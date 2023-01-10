ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney CEO Iger recalls hybrid workers to office 4 days a week

By Katie Rice, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Recently returned Disney CEO Bob Iger has told employees working a hybrid schedule to return to the office four days a week starting in March, according to a copy of a memo provided by the company.

Iger wants the employees to work in Disney’s offices Monday through Thursday starting March 1 because he believes office employees working together in person will benefit Disney’s “creativity, culture, and our employees’ careers,” according to a memo sent to Disney employees Monday.

It is unclear how many workers will be affected by this policy at Disney’s offices in Central Florida and Southern California. Iger’s memo advised employees to “stay tuned for additional details.”

Disney World representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The company is headquartered in Burbank, Calif., but has local offices that support the operations of Walt Disney World and the Disney Cruise Line.

Disney also plans to move 2,000 jobs to Lake Nona from California by 2026. The majority of the positions are reportedly in its Imagineering creative design division, and the original deadline for the transition was delayed from December 2022 in June.

Iger returned to lead Disney in November after the board of directors forced out Bob Chapek.

Chapek had served as CEO since Feb. 20, 2020, taking charge of the company less than a month before the COVID-19 pandemic closed Disney’s theme parks for months and caused Disney to furlough its frontline resort employees and switch to remote work for its office workers.

Iger said his meetings with employees since his return have shown him “the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with.”

“And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors,” he wrote.

Disney is currently facing a lawsuit in Osceola County Circuit Court over its mandatory COVID-19 safety policies that have since been suspended or phased out. Seven office and theme park employees say they were fired after they refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or wear a face mask at work in accordance with the rules.

Two of the workers claim Disney’s requirements were unreasonable since they worked from home and had no physical contact with other employees.

krice@orlandosentinel.com and @katievrice on Twitter

