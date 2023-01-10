ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame.  Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Hoops Rumors

Report shares how University of Mississippi landed former Alabama DC Pete Golding

After working alongside Nick Saban for five years at Alabama, including the last four as defensive coordinator, Pete Golding is leaving for greener pastures. It was revealed on Friday that Golding would replace Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Those close to Golding say his decision to leave Alabama was his own and in the best interest of his family, and that he was not forced out.
OXFORD, MS
DawgsDaily

Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the ...
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue cruises with Matt Painter picking up win No. 400 as Boilermakers coach

Purdue beat Nebraska 73-55 on Friday night to improve to 16-1 on the season. The 18-point victory doubled as Matt Painter's 400th career win at Purdue, making him just the fifth Big Ten coach in history to win 400 games at one school. The others are Lou Henson (Illinois), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Gene Keady (Purdue) and Bob Knight (Indiana).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Comeback

Star college quarterback announces huge return

This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

The NFL's Oldest Single-Season Record Has Been Broken

The Titans signed punter Ryan Stonehouse as an undrafted free agent this past offseason. That turned out to be a savvy move.  Stonehouse had an incredible rookie season in Tennessee. In fact, he broke the oldest single-season record in NFL history.  In 17 games this season, Stonehouse had ...
NASHVILLE, TN

