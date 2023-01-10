Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Related
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
CBS Sports
Georgia football offensive lineman, staffer die in car crash hours after Bulldogs' championship celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-car crash Sunday morning, the school has announced. Another offensive lineman, Warren McClendon, and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles were injured in the crash and are in stable condition. "The entire Georgia family is devastated by...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates
Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon. McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years. Let's just ...
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Davis-Robinson was a standout during camp ahead of the 2022 season, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly.
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame. Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
Report shares how University of Mississippi landed former Alabama DC Pete Golding
After working alongside Nick Saban for five years at Alabama, including the last four as defensive coordinator, Pete Golding is leaving for greener pastures. It was revealed on Friday that Golding would replace Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Those close to Golding say his decision to leave Alabama was his own and in the best interest of his family, and that he was not forced out.
Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the ...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team
Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue cruises with Matt Painter picking up win No. 400 as Boilermakers coach
Purdue beat Nebraska 73-55 on Friday night to improve to 16-1 on the season. The 18-point victory doubled as Matt Painter's 400th career win at Purdue, making him just the fifth Big Ten coach in history to win 400 games at one school. The others are Lou Henson (Illinois), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Gene Keady (Purdue) and Bob Knight (Indiana).
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
Star college quarterback announces huge return
This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The NFL's Oldest Single-Season Record Has Been Broken
The Titans signed punter Ryan Stonehouse as an undrafted free agent this past offseason. That turned out to be a savvy move. Stonehouse had an incredible rookie season in Tennessee. In fact, he broke the oldest single-season record in NFL history. In 17 games this season, Stonehouse had ...
USC ends No. 2 Stanford's 51-game win streak vs. unranked teams
USC pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford.
Christian Bentancur Commits, Cormani McClain, Dylan Raiola, and More Prospects in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Cormani McClain, Dylan Raiola, Christian Bentancur, and more!
Comments / 8