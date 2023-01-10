ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Congresswoman Katie Porter Announces Run For U.S. Senate In 2024

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHzbY_0k9iHkag00

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Porter, who has gained a media profile for her hard-hitting questioning of House committee witnesses, while often using a whiteboard to explain complicated topics, is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate since 1992, has not yet revealed her plans, but there has been widespread speculation that she will not run again.

“California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy,” Porter said in an announcement video she posted on Twitter.

Porter served on the natural resources and oversight and reform committees in the last Congress. She chaired the natural resources subcommittee on oversight and investigations. She was elected to Congress in 2018, and narrowly won her Orange County seat in the most recent cycle. Last week, she drew attention during the protracted, four-day vote for the next House speaker, as she was spotted reading The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F–k during Friday’s proceedings.

A crowded field of candidates are expected to seek the seat if Feinstein retires. Porter’s campaign released a report showing her all but tied with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), another prospective candidate, in next March’s primary. Farther behind are Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). The report was based on a Public Opinion Research survey.

California has an open primary, meaning that the top two vote getters will advance to the general election. That raises the likelihood that two Democrats will face off against each other in November, 2024, as happened in the Senate races in 2018 and 2016.

In a statement, Feinstein said, “Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.” Feinstein, the longest serving Democrat currently in the Senate, recently bypassed the role of president pro tem, vacant after the retirement of Patrick Leahy. Instead, that role went to Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 10

KRISSYMAMA007
4d ago

She is wonderful! She’s not afraid to speak truth to power and she is FOR the American people. We need more senators like her! 🇺🇸💙✌️

Reply
14
iknowtruthismine
4d ago

She is the most brilliant person in Congress, who will make a tremendous Senator, .......... and someday higher than that.

Reply
6
Related
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Deadline

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

155K+
Followers
42K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy