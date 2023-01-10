Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Distributing to relocate operations to former Press-Register building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:. The Mobile Chamber is proud to announce that Gulf Distributing, one of the oldest and most respected beverage distributors in the southeast, plans to relocate its operations from Moffett Road to Downtown Mobile. The company will overhaul the former Press-Register...
Mobile business owner feels like ‘Indiana Jones’ opening new store
In tonight's What's Working, taking a leap to make a career change. A Mobile woman has opened up a new store in the Spring Hill area. It's called Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. It's located on Old Shell Road.
Affordable housing development for seniors coming to west Mobile
A new affordable housing development is coming to Mobile. On Wednesday, the city announced that it was developing Live Oak Trace, an affordable housing development for senior citizens, located at the intersection of Overlook and Middle Ring roads. The development will contain 56 units plus amenities such as a clubhouse, scheduled activities, a computer center, a fitness room and adaptable units designed for usability and accessibility, according to a news release from the city of Mobile.
Mississippi Press
Ingalls gets new contract, adds new vice president
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- It was another busy week for Ingalls Shipbuilding as the Pascagoula shipyard announced the awarding of a $10.5 advanced planning contract, as well as the addition of a new vice president. The U.S. Navy awarded Ingalls the contract to begin planning for the modernization of Zumwalt-class guided...
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds attend a meeting to discuss potential development plan on Hillcrest Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a tense but cordial meeting Thursday night as over a hundred residents showed up to give their thoughts on a potential new development project. That development would be just south of Hillcrest Road and Nievus. Signage shows where a zoning change has already been requested.
WALA-TV FOX10
Be financially free in 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a year filled with high inflation, interest rate hikes and volatility on Wall Street, many are hoping to get their finances back on track in 2023. Over 60% of Americans hope to save more money this year, but sticking to financial resolutions is easier said than done.
WPMI
Gov Ivey announces a roundabout coming to Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov Ivey has announced a roundabout coming to Chickasaw. The roundabout will be located at I-65 and West Lee Street (Exit 10) NB ramp and SB ramp. The $2,000,000.00 cost will be paid entirely from state ATRIP-II funding. Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that...
WPMI
In tornado aftermath, Baldwin County linemen don't hesitate to take up the task
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The images are devastating. Homes, neighborhoods and towns ripped apart by tornadoes that cut through central Alabama Thursday. Some in the stricken area lost everything. And those who didn't still lost something valuable. Electricity. And that's why, Friday morning. linemen were loading coolers with drinks...
WPMI
ALDOT to install pavement in Satsuma
SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is beginning work on US 43 just South of the I-65 Interchange at the intersection of Jackson Rd in Satsuma next week. These improvements include replacing portions of existing asphalt lanes in the Southbound Right Turn Lane and West side of the intersection with concrete pavement and installing pavement markings.
WALA-TV FOX10
North Mobile County residents begin picking up the pieces after tornado rips through the area
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -Those who live off U.S. 43 are still reeling from yesterday’s tornado. Will Henderson was in his house on cedar creek landing as the storm rolled through. “I didn’t hear anything then boom the lights turned off. Just sounded like a big train coming, I...
WALA-TV FOX10
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
wxxv25.com
MGCCC and University of South Alabama sign memorandum of agreement
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has signed a memorandum of agreement with the University of South Alabama. Through this agreement, the two schools can better leverage resources and help more students seeking to further their educations. When these students graduate from MGCCC, the partnership will provide a smooth transition for...
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
WALA-TV FOX10
RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
Springhill Avenue closed starting Monday for railroad replacement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile-Government announced Springhill Avenue will be closed just east of I-65 for railroad improvements. Construction begins Monday, Jan. 16. The railroad replacement project is expected to last at least 10 days and it will start on 5:30 a.m. on Monday. I-65 will be used as the “primary assigned […]
WLOX
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: Capt. Thaddeus Williams Jr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Capt. Thaddeus Williams Jr. who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson dies
UPDATED Jan. 11, 2023: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the following statement on Twitter regarding the passing of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson:. The Mobile County Commission released the following statement:. The Mobile County Commission expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Judge James Patterson of...
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
earnthenecklace.com
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?
Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
Comments / 0