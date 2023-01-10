Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
List: Road closures found all across Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Storms continue to wipeout roads with floods, downed trees, debris, rockslides, and sinkholes just to name a few. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has compiled a list of roads that are currently closed county-wide. That list can be seen below:. Visalia. Ave 368 between...
KMPH.com
About 10 cats believed dead after house fire in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — About 10 cats are believed to be dead after a house fire Saturday morning in central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 6:57 a.m. to a house on Weldon Avenue, near McKinley and Cedar Avenues, for reports of fire and smoke coming from the home.
KMPH.com
1 injured after sheds bursts into flames at Lowe's parking lot
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a display shed at a Lowe's parking lot caught fire. The Clovis Police Department was called to the Lowe's on Clovis and Shaw Avenues around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, bystanders were assisting a woman...
First responders in Fresno County prepare for weekend storm
First responders in Fresno County are working together to make sure everyone stays safe during the weekend storm.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
Man shot and killed in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. No other details were available. If you have any information […]
Woman injured after setting fire to sheds at Clovis Lowe's, police say
A woman is injured after starting a fire inside one of Lowe's display sheds. Police are trying to determine if she set the fire purposely.
Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
KMPH.com
One person wounded in Friday morning shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was taken to CRMC early Friday morning following a shooting in Fresno. It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Samson Ave. at M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. FOX26 News has a crew at the scene who says a police sergeant confirmed the victim was shot in the leg.
thesungazette.com
Rain plunges county into state of emergency
TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
KMPH.com
Evacuation Warnings issued for mountain communities in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities, as another winter storm is fast approaching. The warning impacts those in Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope, and Ponderosa. According to Caltrans, a stretch of Highway 190...
Live Storm Updates: First round of storms hit the Central Valley
The first round of weekend storms has reached the Central Valley with flooding expected to be a concern again.
Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
clovisroundup.com
Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley
Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
KMPH.com
Information needed for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — The Tulare Police Department is left piecing together a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Bardsley Ave. and Hwy 99 after a man was spotted lying on the road with indications that they had been hit by a vehicle. The man,...
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
