‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne, Paramount Pictures

A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed.

Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details, including what elements of the “Dungeons & Dragons” canon will be included, are being kept under wraps.

News of the series comes as Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing to release the live-action film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 31. The film hails from directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio. No one from the film is attached to the series at this time.

“Dungeons & Dragons” is the most popular tabletop fantasy roleplaying game of all time. Players design characters that can range from humans to elves to dwarves and beyond and then select a class such as paladin, fighter, ranger, barbarian or several others. The game and its associated products are now owned by Hasbro.

Thurber is known for writing and directing or co-directing films like “Central Intelligence,” “Skyscraper,” and “Red Notice,” all of which starred Dwayne Johnson. He is also known for films such as “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” and “We’re the Millers.” He is currently working on two sequels to “Red Notice” for Netflix and sold a pitch for a “Voltron” feature film adaptation to Amazon. He is co-writing the latter project with Ellen Shanman and will co-direct and produce with Todd Lieberman

