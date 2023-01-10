ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne, Paramount Pictures

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSB5c_0k9iHDep00

A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed.

Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details, including what elements of the “Dungeons & Dragons” canon will be included, are being kept under wraps.

News of the series comes as Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing to release the live-action film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 31. The film hails from directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio. No one from the film is attached to the series at this time.

“Dungeons & Dragons” is the most popular tabletop fantasy roleplaying game of all time. Players design characters that can range from humans to elves to dwarves and beyond and then select a class such as paladin, fighter, ranger, barbarian or several others. The game and its associated products are now owned by Hasbro.

Thurber is known for writing and directing or co-directing films like “Central Intelligence,” “Skyscraper,” and “Red Notice,” all of which starred Dwayne Johnson. He is also known for films such as “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” and “We’re the Millers.” He is currently working on two sequels to “Red Notice” for Netflix and sold a pitch for a “Voltron” feature film adaptation to Amazon. He is co-writing the latter project with Ellen Shanman and will co-direct and produce with Todd Lieberman

He is repped by WME, and Hansen Jacobson.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Variety

National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Variety

Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)

Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
Variety

FX Sets Spring Premieres for ‘Dave’ Season 3 and Tupac, J Dilla and Anthony Pellicano Documentaries

During its presentation at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour, FX announced premiere dates for four of its upcoming projects: “Dave” Season 3, “Dear Mama,” “Sin Eater” and “The Legacy of J Dilla.” “Dave” returns to FX with two episodes on April 5. In Season 3, Dave (series co-creator Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The...
Variety

‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane

Jack Cutmore-Scott has been cast in the “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+, Variety has learned. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!” Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy Crane, Frasier’s son. The character is described as “a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he’s never looked...
Variety

Chris Jansing Adds Hours in MSNBC Daytime Shakeup as Hallie Jackson Expands Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN isn’t the only cable-news network reworking its daytime schedule. MSNBC is expanding Chris Jansing’s afternoon perch to two hours from one as the Washington D.C-based Hallie Jackson, who also anchors a late-afternoon program on NBC News Now, leaves the cable outlet to focus on the streaming work. Meanwhile, weekend host Jonathan Capehart, who has held forth on Sundays, will now do an hour on both Saturday and Sunday. All the moves come as NBCUniversal’s new operations refine their efforts under a reorganization unveiled Wednesday. The moves were revealed to staffers Thursday in memos from Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, and Janelle...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
Variety

CNN Considering Content Contributions From Bill Maher, Warner Bros. Discovery Talent

You don’t necessarily have to be a dyed-in-the-wool journalist to get your own roost on CNN. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed network is considering working with talent from across the parent company, according to a person familiar with the matter. These people might contribute segments, digital projects, series or documentaries, this person says. CNN CEO Chris Licht is said to be engaged with conversations with as many as a dozen people about ideas related to health and lifestyle, comedy and sports. The concept, this source says, has the support of David Zaslav, CEO of the parent company. CNN declined to make executives available...
Variety

Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child whose tumultuous life also included a music career, died Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 54. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” reads a family statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Presley was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.   His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.”  Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
Variety

‘Dave’ Season 3: Guest Stars to Include Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and More (TV News Roundup)

FX’s “Dave” will return for season 3 with a lineup of guest stars including Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker, Usher and more. Dave Burd, star and executive producer of the series, announced the names on Thursday during FX’s portion of the TV Critics Assn. press tour. The third season of the series premieres April 5 on FXX and will stream on Hulu the next day. In the third season, Dave headlines his first-ever tour — looking for love along the way. “Dave” is co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced...
Variety

‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+ has cast Nicholas Lyndhurst opposite series lead Kelsey Grammer, Variety has learned exclusively. Lyndhurst is now the first cast member announced to join the new iteration of the beloved sitcom. The role marks a reunion for Grammer and Lyndhurst, who previously starred together in “Man of La Mancha” for the English National Opera at the London Coliseum. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or...
Variety

How ‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Found a ‘Worthy Origin Story’ in the Scooby Characters’ Love Lives

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Episodes 1 and 2 of “Velma.” Months ago, fans celebrated the win of Velma Dinkley being written as a lesbian in the Warner Bros. Animation movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” For years, there had been discussions among fans about the character’s coded queerness, and creatives like James Gunn and Tony Cervone had spoken up about trying — and failing — to explore that in their “Scooby-Doo” projects. So when the marketing for HBO Max’s adult animated series “Velma” didn’t indicate that the title character might be gay — and even revealed that she had...
Variety

‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Star in Netflix’s Will They/Won’t They Rom-Com

When Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher announced they’d be co-starring in a Netflix rom-com, a generation of moviegoers were elated at the idea of two of the genre’s most bankable stars teaming up for the first time. That movie is “Your Place or Mine,” and Netflix has dropped the first trailer previewing the pair’s on-screen chemistry. Witherspoon and Kutcher star as Debbie and Peter, who’ve been best friends for 20 years after a “memorable” first meeting (read: one night stand). “Do you remember the first night we met?” Witherspoon’s Debbie asks early on in the clip, as the two reminisce over the...
Variety

How HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series Fits into PlayStation’s Plans for Video Game Franchise

HBO’s latest addition to its roster of prestige dramas, “The Last of Us,” is generating massive buzz ahead of its Jan. 15 debut as Hollywood increasingly embraces video game IP for movies and TV shows in an effort to reach built-in audiences. But Sony Interactive Entertainment is primed to benefit from Sunday’s series launch just as much as HBO hopes to. The company aims to expand “The Last of Us” gaming universe with a multiplayer, live-service game that aims to draft off the attention generated by the drama series starring Pedro Pascal, Anna Torv and Bella Ramsey. Produced by game developer Naughty...
Variety

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Actor Tenoch Huerta: ‘You Can Make Good Money With Representation’

Introducing a new character to rabid Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences can be risky if it’s not stunt casting — think Kurt Russell as Chris Pratt’s dad in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” — but “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s” Namor owned the screen as soon as he flew out of the ocean on winged feet, decked out in Mesoamerican finery. Even better, Namor is played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, a relative newcomer to Hollywood although viewers may know him from “Narcos: Mexico.” But more importantly, Huerta embraced the opportunity to represent people who look like him in a major Hollywood...
Variety

Matt Reeves Says He’s Meeting James Gunn to Ensure BatVerse and DC Universe ‘Don’t Crash’ Together: ‘We Want to Support Each Other’

Matt Reeves confirmed in an interview with Collider that he has an upcoming meeting with new DC Studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran to go over their overhauled DC Universe and his ongoing BatVerse. The goal is to ensure that both universes “don’t crash into each other” in terms of storytelling. As Reeves put it, “We want to support each other.” Reeves’ BatVerse kicked off last year with his Robert Pattinson-starring “The Batman,” which earned critical acclaim and grossed $770 million at the worldwide box office. The universe will continue with a Colin Farrell-starring Penguin series on HBO Max and...
Variety

‘Harley Quinn and The Joker’ Podcast Starring Christina Ricci, Billy Magnussen Sets Premiere Date on Spotify

Harley Quinn, aka Dr. Harleen Quinzel, is about to tell her story to the world. Spotify, in partnership with DC and Warner Bros., announced that audio series “Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind,” starring Christina Ricci and Billy Magnussen as the respective Gotham City villains, will premiere with all episodes available to listeners on January 31, 2023. The seven-episode series, written and directed by Eli Horowitz (“Homecoming”), is the second project set in the DC Universe to be released under Spotify’s multiyear agreement with DC and Warner Bros. following hit podcast “Batman Unburied,” which has been renewed for a second season....
Variety

Tubi to Launch Four New Original Black Cinema Thrillers From Footage Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Tubi is set to launch four new original Black cinema thrillers from Footage Films: “The Assistant,” “Best Friend,” “You’re Not Alone” and “No Way Out.” The four upcoming thrillers are directed by Christopher B. Stokes (“You Got Served,” “The Stepmother”) from scripts the filmmaker co-wrote with Marques Houston. Stokes and Houston also serve as executive producers on the films, with Footage Films president Juanita Stokes as producer. Tubi has previously worked with Footage Films on several original films, including “The Stepmother” and “The Stepmother 2.” Per the logline, “The Assistant” follows doctor Raven Fields (Erica Mena) who “finds herself...
Variety

James Gunn Says New Superman Actor Won’t Be Revealed in Upcoming DC Universe Announcement: ‘Casting Happens After Script’ Is Done

Casting rumors for James Gunn’s new Superman movie are running rampant across social media, but the writer-director and new DC Studios boss says none of it is true considering he’s stilling penning the screenplay. Gunn took to Twitter to debunk one user’s claim that “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi was rumored to be the new Superman in the DC Universe. “My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet,” Gunn responded. “Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy