Edgar Lower
Edgar Lower, 91, of Bakersville, was born on December 4, 1931 in Coshocton County. On Monday, January 9, 2023 he passed away reuniting with his wife, Nellie. Edgar was the son of Clyde and Erma (Nelson) Lower, his childhood was spent in West Lafayette, Ohio. He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1951.
Patricia ‘Trish’ L. Cox
Patricia “Trish” L. Cox, 73, of Conesville passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Syracuse, Ohio to the late Herman H. and Naomi K. (Diddle) London. Trish graduated from Southern High School in 1967 and moved to Conesville, more...
James A. Ross
James Alfred Ross, 74, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at his residence. He was born Feb. 18, 1948 in Mineral City to the late Ira and Pearl Gertrude (Smart) Ross. He married G. Mae (Brokaw) Ross Feb. 18, 1966, who preceded him in death Sept. 1, 2005. Jim was a...
Sue Carol Bradford
Sue Carol Bradford, 77, of Conesville, passed away at Morrison House Hospice on Tuesday January 10, 2023. Sue was born in Coshocton to the late Arthur and Flora (Shepherd) Neldon on April 4, 1945. Sue worked at various places including The Longaberger Company, Conesville Power Plant and most recently the...
Coshocton County is rolling into the New Year
You can choose the wording but regardless of how you want to construct your sentence (I just got chills from thinking about sentence structure in high school) our community is on the move. New construction projects dot the landscape, businesses are opening, expanding, moving to new locations in both the public and private sectors.
Ronald Gilbert Layton
Ronald Gilbert Layton, 80, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born August 18, 1942 to the late Gilbert Lawrence and Doris Irene (Ross) Layton. Ron honorably served in the United States Air Force, and later married Sharon (Scott) Layton on December 25, 1964 who preceded him in death on October 15, 2015. Ron worked at AEP for over 30 years before he retired. He was a former member of Park United Methodist Church, and a current member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Ron loved the USA and was very patriotic. He enjoyed singing in the barbershop quartet in the 70s and 80s, and later singing in his church choir. He loved watching sports, especially professional wrestling. Ron was an avid bowler in his younger years, and played the trumpet in high school, and later played the bugle for the Coshocton County Honor Guard.
Changes made to county recycling program
Due to new changes in service providers, the acceptable recyclables in Coshocton County bins have changed. The 12 county drop sites are now accepting: Plastics #1 and #2; brown and clear glass; aluminum cans; steel cans; corrugated cardboard; and paper products (newspaper, office paper, magazines, pasteboard, etc.) The big change...
Have you ever thought about becoming a pilot?
Have you ever thought about becoming a pilot? The New Philadelphia, Ohio EAA Chapter 1077 can help. The chapter is awarding up to a $4,000 scholarship to a serious, sincere individual wanting to fly. Applicants must be at least 16 1/2, pass a medical exam, handle mental and physical stress and have average math and STEM skills.
Wild Game Dinner to be held at Chili Crossroads Bible Church
Many people wait all year for the annual Wild Game Dinner and Benefit Auction held at Chili Crossroads Bible Church. The event raises money for the church’s youth and addictions outreach programs. This year, the dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18. There will be two seating’s –...
