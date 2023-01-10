ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup ski races canceled after lack of snow in Germany

A lack of snow in the unseasonably warm European winter forced organizers Tuesday to cancel two men's World Cup ski races in Germany two weeks ahead of schedule.

The International Ski Federation said it is “working on a replacement” venue for the downhill and giant slalom scheduled on Jan. 28-29 at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

FIS cited the “not favorable weather forecast and the actual snow conditions” on the storied Kandahar slope in Bavaria for the decision.

The hill did manage to stage a men's slalom last week racing on a narrow strip of white artificial snow surrounded by green fields and forest.

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

