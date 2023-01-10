Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Aberdeen Chamber & Aberdeen Development Corporation discuss items they’re focusing on with this year legislature
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Thursday, members of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce & the Aberdeen Development Corporation discussed items they’re looking at for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Mike Bockorny with ADC talks about HB1011 that deals with unemployment benefits. One bill that has cleared a conference committee is...
thevalleyexpress.com
Cassidy Schwagel to Compete in State Snow Queen on Saturday
Cassidy Schwagel, Miss Milbank 2023, will compete at the South Dakota Snow Queen Festival on Saturday, January 14, at the Aberdeen Civic Theatre. This year’s state festival marks the 77th year a winner has been crowned. Cassidy has been the reigning Miss Milbank since her coronation at The Valley...
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday
It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
