ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby

MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Newman residents in fear of losing their homes due to flooding from series of storms

NEWMAN, Calif. — Residents along the San Joaquin River in Stanislaus County are bracing for potentially severe flooding as water levels continue to rise. Mobile home residents at Fisherman’s Bend near the community of Newmanpacked up their trailers on Friday and hauled them to higher ground amid evacuation warnings. But a lot of residents there are still trying to figure out a plan of action.
NEWMAN, CA
GreenMatters

As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks

While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Stolen car chase from Oakhurst to valley floor, driver stuck in puddle

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Traffic down Highway 41 was a bit heavier Thursday evening following a chase involving multiple agencies. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver led officers on a chase that started in Oakhurst and ended near 22 Mile House in Madera County, near Road 208 and Highway 41.
OAKHURST, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
cityofmerced.org

The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas

CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas. Merced, Calif. (January 10, 2023) – Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the following streets:. W. North Bear Creek Drive. La Cresenta Ave. La Palma Ave. La Mirada Drive. Corona...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Caltrans Reports State Route 140 in Mariposa County is Temporarily Closed in the Merced River Canyon Due to Mudslides

Update for Tuesday evening: Caltrans has Reopened State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon Area of Mariposa County. January 10, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road impassable.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County

This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy