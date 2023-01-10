Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby
MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
Flooding concerns continue in Merced County, officials focus on overrun levees
As communities continue to deal with the impacts of excessive water and unstable grounds, many are questioning why northern portions of the Valley were hit so hard and what can be done to help with flooding in the future.
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
Merced County sheriff warns people to prepare ahead of next storm
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says flooding that's impacted his county is no laughing matter.
More evacuation orders lifted in Merced as severe flooding recedes
More evacuation orders have been lifted in Merced on Thursday as flood waters begin to recede after a powerful storm earlier this week.
KCRA.com
Newman residents in fear of losing their homes due to flooding from series of storms
NEWMAN, Calif. — Residents along the San Joaquin River in Stanislaus County are bracing for potentially severe flooding as water levels continue to rise. Mobile home residents at Fisherman’s Bend near the community of Newmanpacked up their trailers on Friday and hauled them to higher ground amid evacuation warnings. But a lot of residents there are still trying to figure out a plan of action.
Damage assessments underway for flooded Merced businesses as next storm approaches
Though water levels are beginning to drop on Cooper Avenue in Merced, recovery efforts for the businesses that were flooded are just getting started.
As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks
While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
KMPH.com
Stolen car chase from Oakhurst to valley floor, driver stuck in puddle
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Traffic down Highway 41 was a bit heavier Thursday evening following a chase involving multiple agencies. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver led officers on a chase that started in Oakhurst and ended near 22 Mile House in Madera County, near Road 208 and Highway 41.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
Rescue efforts continue in flooded Merced neighborhoods after fierce storm
Heavy downpours, strong wind, and flooding in Merced have left residents on edge.
cityofmerced.org
The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas
CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas. Merced, Calif. (January 10, 2023) – Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the following streets:. W. North Bear Creek Drive. La Cresenta Ave. La Palma Ave. La Mirada Drive. Corona...
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
KMPH.com
Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
CHP: 1 fatality and major injuries in head-on collision in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on collision on Wednesday afternoon in Merced County left multiple victims with major injuries and one dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Merced Communications Center received a report of a head-on injury traffic crash in the area of SR-165 south of […]
goldrushcam.com
Caltrans Reports State Route 140 in Mariposa County is Temporarily Closed in the Merced River Canyon Due to Mudslides
Update for Tuesday evening: Caltrans has Reopened State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon Area of Mariposa County. January 10, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road impassable.
sjvsun.com
Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County
This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
KMPH.com
Merced first-time business owners clean up, storm left major damage to their shop
MERCED, Calif. — The recent storms flooded several homes and businesses in Merced. Cloud 9 Collections, was one local shop, that was impacted by the major flooding and shares the challenges they're now facing. Angel Deliman and Rhiannon Hyme, owners of the shop said Monday night turned out to...
