easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A
According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12
Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
2 Served With Warrants For Felony Offenses Twice In Less Than A Week
At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.
Traffic reopened after major crash at Highway 155 and Loop 323 in Tyler
UPDATE: Tyler Police said all lanes of traffic are now open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is being rerouted after a major crash on Highway 155 and Loop 323 W SW in Tyler, according to police. Officials said traffic is being rerouted onto Loop 323 eastbound, and are encouraging travelers to seek an alternate route. […]
easttexasradio.com
MLK Parade Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
A Parade to honor the life and legacy of murdered Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be held Saturday in Paris. Participants in the parade will line up at 10:30 at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and 20th St. NE. The parade will begin at 11:00 am and end at the old Razz building. There will be speeches from Jerkedain Brooks and Mylie Brown inside the building and a praise dance by Adreiona Jenkins and KeShanti Burns, with Brady Frazier singing. Following the ceremonies, there will be a meal of pork chops, pancakes, chicken, and waffles.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 12)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Bonham Thursday afternoon at 12:40. Someone stole a U-HAUL box van from the business last Saturday, and they realized it was missing on Thursday.
Man dies after motorcycle wreck
Man dies after motorcycle wreck Image News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead | Fatal Accident Body SULPHUR BLUFF — A 73-year-old Lone Oak man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon. According to DPS reports, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak was eastbound on FM 71, ran off the road at a corner and struck a culvert. Wilson died at the hospital after being transported from the 1:57 p.m. wreck. He was pronounced by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer according to the DPS report. The crash is being investigated by DPS trooper Cody Sagnibene of Sulphur Springs..
easttexasradio.com
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 13)
Thursday morning at 9:41, a Paris Police Officer responded to the 1300 block of North Main to meet with a victim reporting that someone stole his brown 2007 Chevy 3500 flatbed pickup from the front parking lot through the night. Cameras at a neighboring business indicated they took the pickup between 11:20 pm and 11:40 pm. The incident is under investigation.
cbs19.tv
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
Documents: Tyler shooting began with argument in bank parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A shooting in Tyler that left one injured on Jan. 3 happened after an alleged argument in the parking lot of Texas Bank on Rhones Quarter Road, according to court documents. Tyler Police were called to the scene where one person had been shot in the back by an unidentified person. […]
easttexasradio.com
If You Want It, Lock It.
If you live in Southwest Arkansas or Northeast Texas, the FBI asks that you take your keys and lock your pickups when you leave them unattended. In the past three years, thieves stole more than 50 vehicles, usually pickups, to compromise ATMs. If you are up between 3:00 am and 5:00 am, report any suspicious activity around ATMs by contacting the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or calling your local 9-1-1.
OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
easttexasradio.com
Way-To-Go!
Mt Vernon High School Cheerleaders need a “Way-To-Go!” congratulations on bringing back a massive win at the UIL Spirit State Championship.
easttexasradio.com
Greenville Shooting Under Investigatioin
Greenville Police worked a shooting in the 3400 block of Templeton, and upon arrival, officers found a passenger in a white vehicle with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition. Police have not released any further information due to the ongoing investigation.
VIDEO: Texas Inmate Busts Out Transport Van Window, Makes Run For It
A Texas inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail transport van on January 3. A video captured by a TikTok user shows the inmate making a run for it, but his freedom didn’t last for long. Investigators say Timothy Chappelle escaped by
