Earthquake shakes near Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km.

No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.

