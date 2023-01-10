ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Earthquake shakes near Porterville

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34  a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km.

No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.

thesungazette.com

Rain plunges county into state of emergency

TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

List: Road closures found all across Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Storms continue to wipeout roads with floods, downed trees, debris, rockslides, and sinkholes just to name a few. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has compiled a list of roads that are currently closed county-wide. That list can be seen below:. Visalia. Ave 368 between...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Latest storm could make for poor driving conditions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads. The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays. No one was seriously injured. Just before noon, CHP reported two […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Forest officials caution visitors amid storm conditions

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Because of the heightened risk of landslides, slippery roads, floods, and other hazards due to the intense winter storms traveling through California, Sequoia National Forest officials are cautioning visitors to plan before visiting the site. “Please travel with caution when visiting the forest and be prepared for damage-related travel delays, detours, […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMJ

Evacuation Warnings Issued For Mountain Communities In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities, as another winter storm is fast approaching. The warning impacts those in Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope, and Ponderosa. According to Caltrans, a stretch of Highway 190...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Weekend forecast: Another round of rain on the way

And yet, it looks like we are seeing another round of rain in our forecast. Bakersfield sees a high of 59° today with a 90% chance of showers and storms. The Kern River Valley will see highs in the low 50s today with a 100% chance of rain and potential thunderstorms.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCFD issues a winter storm warning for residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a winter storm warning for a storm that will bring massive rainfall to multiple places in Kern County. A forecast from the National Weather Service has shown winter storms to bring excessive downpours to the county starting Saturday. As a result, KCFD has advised […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Video shows boulders, road damage on Hwy 178 in the canyon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is closed at the mouth of the canyon because of large boulders across both lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. A video shared with 17 News shows the boulders in the road way and road damage. According to CHP, the large boulders across both […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
TULARE, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Wind, Rain And Snow Returning Today

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports that another round of winter storms will return to our area this weekend. A flood watch, winter storm warning, and a risk of excessive rainfall are all in place now. Rockslides, mudslides, and debris flow flooding are possible. Another atmospheric river...
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Eucalyptus tree falls, kills two on hwy 99

On Jan. 10, at approximately 5:55 a.m., the Fresno Communications Center received several calls of a multiple vehicle crash which occurred on northbound Highway 99 north of Betty Drive near the township of Goshen. It was dark and windy with moderate rainfall as officers from the California Highway Patrol Visalia Area Office were dispatched to the scene to investigate.
GOSHEN, CA
Tornado warning in Tulare County called off

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in the Tulare County communities of Woodlake, Three Rivers, Ivanhoe, and surrounding areas were warned to take shelter after a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday. That warning has since been called off by forecasters. The tornado warning, which lasted for approximately 30 minutes, […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
VISALIA, CA
