Man arrested after police chase and carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he was involved in a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police say officers were called to an unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just before 9:30 p.m.
U of I Police give all clear on bomb threat
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police gave the all-clear Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported earlier at Davenport Hall. The bomb threat was reported around 6 a.m. This lasted until about 8:45 a.m. University and Champaign Police investigated the area and blocked off South...
Decatur police encourage public to register security camera
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department (DPD) are encouraging businesses and residents to register external security camera systems with DPD and update their systems regularly. Police say video recordings of incidents or crimes can be crucial evidence to assist with police investigations.
Crash on U.S. Route 45 Champaign /Douglas County line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The northbound lane of U.S. Route 45 reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Police say it was a single-unit crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer...
Springfield Fire Department swears in new recruits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Fire Department is one step closer to being fully staffed. On Thursday, the fire department swore in 18 new firefighters during a special ceremony. The Department has been facing a shortage. Officials say this new class faced a bit more rigorous standard and will...
Weekly Kids' Art classes in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — B's Creative Studio hosts a weekly kid art class. The class is expected to teach kids grades 1 through 8 about different kinds of art and painting. No prior art skills are needed to join. You must have a reservation to attend and a reservation...
Independent film series returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The 31 annual Molly Schlich International and Independent Film Series have returned to Springfield. The film series is known for entertaining and challenging films. Each film will be shown twice on Sundays at 1 pm and 4 pm and once on Tuesdays at 7 pm.
Tattoos and kitten fundraiser in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Forever Home Feline Ranch combined cats with tattoos for a very special fundraiser on Friday. The shelter held an adoption event at the Electric Quill Tattoo Parlor in Springfield. People had the chance to adopt a new furry friend, but also get a cat...
Lake Springfield's Frozen Open Returns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Prop Club hosted this year's Lake Springfield's Frozen Open. The doors opened at 10 am. Golfers could pick a team to be a part of or create their own. On Friday, January 13 the Prop club held a pre-party. Golfers received raffle tickets when...
