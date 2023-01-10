Jackson County, West Virginia, man sentenced in infant daughter’s death

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County man was sentenced to a total of at least 17 years in prison for charges related to the death of his infant daughter .

According to the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Jeffrey Hoskins, 29, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to 15 years to life for a charge of Death of a Child by Abuse , one year for Involuntary Manslaughter, and one to five years for Strangulation. The clerk’s office says the sentences will be served consecutively and will receive 1,287 days credit for time already served.

Court records say Hoskins was found guilty in February 2022 of the charges in February 2022.

Following his prison sentence, Hoskins will also be subject to 50 years of supervised release, the clerk’s office says.

The court said Hoskins was initially arrested for child abuse after West Virginia State Police responded to a hospital concerning a shaken baby. Authorities said in 2018, Hoskins confessed to knowing he shook the baby to hard, causing an injury. Hoskins was arrested again and charged in June 2020 after the child passed away after being on life support for just over a year, according to court records.

