Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media

 5 days ago

If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.

In the latest episode of Crazy In Love, a Zeus-produced reality show that debuted last month, the California-born rapper went viral after a clip surfaced of her venting about the Thotiana artist going to Las Vegas without her in tow.

“I said, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go to Baltimore. You can have fun in Vegas,’” Chrisean is heard telling her friend in a phone conversation. “Bro blocked me.”

“What the f*ck? He blocked you?” her friend replied.

“He’s trying to get my attention,” she explained. She further detailed that Blueface deleted a joint video on Instagram of the pair. She later confirmed that while their relationship is on the rocks, “it’s working.”

In another clip, Chrisean said that she would take her “rich p*ssy” out on the town without the 25-year-old rapper.

The on-again, off-again girlfriend of Blueface did mention last year that she would not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The Lonely rapper was with the Los Angeles-born star when he was apprehended in Vegas in November in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

Shortly after his arrest, Twitter users pleaded with Chrisean to end her abusive relationship with Blueface, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, who she accused of beating her. She recanted the domestic violence allegations days later.

“You so dumb, you should have let me jump out, you on some weirdo sh*t, you busted my lip,” she said on IG Live shortly after the alleged abuse took place.

“It’s been 13 years since Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna and y’all won’t let him forget it, meanwhile BLUEFACE & Chrisean beat the Mario coins out of each other every 5 business days and y’all hype them up & support it. It’s time to stop the shenanigans at this point,” one Twitter user wrote.

In response, Rock had this to say:

“Stop playing with me. Everybody keeps saying it’s a sign to leave. What the f### is you talking about bro? “[Blueface] never left me when I went in. I’m going to court tomorrow. That’s all that matters.”

In August, the couple made headlines after a video showed the two of them fighting in the streets of Los Angeles. The video showed Chrisean as the one who initiated the brawl as they both appeared inebriated. They eventually stopped fighting and went their separate ways.

Chula8090
5d ago

I love how she says when he blocked her, he's just trying to get attention. no this is called dysfunctional. let her live her life. she wants to stay in this bull crap because of money and people looking at her. let her waste her life.

KoCo Jai
5d ago

I honestly just see this going in the wrong direction....And it's not good!!! That relationship is too toxic and it's not gonna end well!!!

Kari
5d ago

The beginning of the end . WTH is Hollywood doing to these kids , in Hollywood you either die a sudden death or goCrazy .

