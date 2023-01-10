Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
WILX-TV
3 hospitalized after car crash on US-127 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crash on US-127. Jackson County Sheriff said that at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, two cars were involved in a crash on northbound US-127. Police said one car may have rolled over. Out of the two cars, three people were taken to Henry Ford Hospital.
WILX-TV
‘Girl on a Bench’ statue finds new home at Grand Ledge Area District Library
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Library goers in Eaton County will be treated to a new piece of art. She’s new to the library, but she’s no stranger to Grand Ledge. Chuck Pantera, the owner of the former Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge, donated “Girl on a Park Bench” to the Grand Ledge Area District Library Thursday.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
WILX-TV
Where is the snow?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The start of 2023 has been very dry for Mid-Michigan. Through the first 12 days of January, Lansing has only seen .2 inches. For comparison, the first 12 days of January 2022 had more than six inches and 2021 had five. In 2014, Lansing had more than 15 inches of snow in its first 12 days.
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
WILX-TV
‘Disorderly’ man prompts 2 lockdowns at Jackson County middle school
SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old man from Jackson is facing charges after an incident Thursday outside Springport Middle School. According to authorities, police arrived at the school just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a disorderly man in the parking lot yelling at staff members. Police said they saw the man, who fled from the scene in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Officers pursued the man and the school was placed on a soft lockdown.
WILX-TV
Settlement reached in MSU swim team lawsuit
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and members of the former swim and dive team settled a lawsuit. People on the team filed a federal lawsuit after MSU cut the program in 2020. The lawsuit claimed that not having the program is a Title IX violation, which is a law that makes sure universities that get federal money are offering equal opportunities to men and women athletes. MSU said it cut the program because it did not have the money.
WILX-TV
5 women arrested following Brighton mall shooting
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Five women were taken into custody Thursday night following a police shooting at Green Oak Village Place Mall. According to authorities, Green Oak Township police responded to the Ulta Store just after 8 p.m. on reports of five women who had entered the store and were filling bags with merchandise. Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post came to assist.
WILX-TV
Woman confesses to Calhoun County arson, sheriff says
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old woman from Sturgis was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 3 house fire. According to authorities, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Michigan State Police troopers that the woman could be responsible for a house fire in Pennfield Township, near the intersection of Vanarmon and Sharon avenues.
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit prevents violence by providing a future
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting this spring, there’s a new opportunity for young adults with a criminal record. Peckham Inc. just received $2 million of federal grant money to start the program. The nonprofit is using the money to keep young people out of jail. Peckham has been providing...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Program to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Labor reports the most popular jobs for women are nursing, teaching, or customer service work. However, high school junior Sophie Colburn is interested in a different path. “Heavy equipment operation and repair,” said Colburn. The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency and Lansing Community College offer a program for students like Colburn, who are trying to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry.
WILX-TV
MSU Women Play at Michigan Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team next plays at 2pm Saturday at Michigan. The Spartans have lost two games in a row following an 84-80 overtime loss in the Breslin Center this past Wednesday to Wisconsin. MSU has a 10-7 record overall and is 2-4 in Big Ten play.
WILX-TV
St Pats girls’ basketball rolls over Potterville
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland St Patrick’s girls’ basketball team grabbed a win on the road at Potterville Friday night. Potterville fell to 7-4 on the season while St Pats rebounded from two consecutive losses to improve to 6-5. St Pats girls will next play at Morrice...
WILX-TV
In My View: Who will lead the Big Ten now?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an uncertain college sports world now the Big Ten needs a new Commissioner with Kevin Warren departing to run the NFL’s Chicago Bears. He had to feel trepidation about the future of big-time college sports. His successor? Who knows what qualities will be needed and who is the best fit, but to me, it is more guess work than anything else over the qualities needed to lead the conference forward in an uncertain world.
WILX-TV
Dansville downs Laingsburg, move to 9-1 on the season
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - It was a slow half for the Dansville Aggies - something head coach Mike Sykes says he expected coming off a big win over Portland St. Patrick. The Aggies picked it up though en route to a 44-26 win over CMAC opponent Laingsburg. “It took us...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of people gathered in Jackson Friday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s part of the city’s mission to promote equity and inclusion. 60 years ago Dr. Martin Luther King shared his dream with the world. “He has paved...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Migraine warning signs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 39 million people in the United States suffer from migraines. When a migraine happens, it can sideline you from work, family events, and daily life. The throbbing and pounding effects of a migraine can be debilitating. “It’s very common in people that are in their...
WILX-TV
Your Health: The public health crisis of ER overcrowding
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First COVID-19 struck, and this winter we add the respiratory virus RSV and the flu. Emergency rooms across the country were – and still are- bursting at the seams. ER overcrowding has been a healthcare problem for years, but now, health experts say it’s reaching...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Saving hearts and lives
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than five million people in the United States are living with congestive heart failure. It’s the most common diagnosis in hospitalized patients over the age of 65. Symptoms are often debilitating, leaving patients unable to live normal, active lives. Now a new procedure is...
