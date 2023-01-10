ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home

By Chad Washington
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cC2OM_0k9iF2OB00

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.

On Saturday night around 10 p.m., Sugar Land police officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at a home at the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the New Territory subdivision. Police said neighbors heard gunshots around 9:50 p.m. and believe the shooting was related to domestic violence.

The victim was later identified as Wendy Duan, 28, who was a third-grade teacher at Boone Elementary School in the Alief Independent School District. She was named Best ESL Teacher of the Year in 2021 by the district.

Alief ISD Public Relations Specialist Craig Eichhorn said grief counselors have been on campus at Boone Elementary since Monday, and they have spoken with students and staff grieving Duan’s death.

Austin ISD interim superintendent named lone finalist for Houston-area district

“The school Principal expressed the tremendous loss felt at the entire school and throughout the Alief district,” Eichhorn said. “Ms. Duam was fun to work with and had great relationships with the staff at the school she taught.”

Grief counselors are expected to remain on campus to serve both students and staff for as long as needed.

“You could feel a tremendous loss among the students and staff (at the school on Monday),” Eichhorn said. “I feel I missed out on knowing her.”

Police have identified a male suspect in Duan’s death but have not released his identity. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video

HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
wufe967.com

Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom

A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
NEW CANEY, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy