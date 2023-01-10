ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Teresa Chappell
4d ago

It sounds like this is abbutts fault to me. he's not giving the funds needed that public schools need. That way, he can say they are failing or overcrowded and, therefore, need to be closed. while taking those school funds for public schools and giving them to his buddies that have private/ charter schools. it's easier to control what to teach or not teach at these schools. maybe we don't have school funding because abbutt used these funds for his border fence that's crumbling. just where is that 4 billion he got for the fence going, along with the 400 million he took from the prison system. I guess he can now say the prison system isn't working and should be run by private companies... like some of his buddies have.

KXAN

Manor ISD names Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill as interim superintendent

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Monday to appoint Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill as interim superintendent. She takes over for acting superintendent and Chief Schools Officer Michael Perkins. He stepped into the role after previous superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer left in December. Williams-Hill joined Manor ISD in […]
MANOR, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 6-12, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 6-12, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Austin's largest public housing authority opens waitlist for affordable homes

The Housing Authority of the City of Austin is opening its waitlist for three affordable housing complexes it operates. “We fully recognize the tremendous challenge to affordable housing and affordability in the community right now,” Michael Roth, HACA’s director of housing operations, told KUT. Residents who live in...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

