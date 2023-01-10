It sounds like this is abbutts fault to me. he's not giving the funds needed that public schools need. That way, he can say they are failing or overcrowded and, therefore, need to be closed. while taking those school funds for public schools and giving them to his buddies that have private/ charter schools. it's easier to control what to teach or not teach at these schools. maybe we don't have school funding because abbutt used these funds for his border fence that's crumbling. just where is that 4 billion he got for the fence going, along with the 400 million he took from the prison system. I guess he can now say the prison system isn't working and should be run by private companies... like some of his buddies have.
