Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
NC parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, deputies say
Two North Carolina parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff's Office news release.
Glenn High School student left gun in vehicle parked on campus, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Glenn High School student said a gun was in a vehicle he was driving and parked on the school’s campus, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. The FCSO sought a juvenile petition against the student for possessing a weapon on a school campus or other educational […]
qcnews.com
Harmony man charged with theft of 25 catalytic converters Tuesday
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located and arrested 38-year-old Adam Steven High without incident.
Man killed in crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington, troopers say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to a crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Troopers say that a 2020 Ford SUV was in the westbound lane of Jersey […]
Taylorsville Times
Taylorsville woman dies in collision
A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
WXII 12
Parent arrested after reporting false school shooting at elementary school
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An upset parent at a school was arrested in Randolph County after deputies said she called in a false school shooting. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they received a call from staff at an elementary school about an irate parent and they needed assistance. While the SRO was responding, deputies said someone called 911 to report a shooting at the school. The SRO was met by the parent, who admitted that she called 911 but that no shooting had occurred, according to deputies.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
North Carolina man charged with exploitation of a minor
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the […]
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
wbtw.com
Dad charged after newborn twins seriously hurt in North Carolina hospital
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn twins allegedly injured by their father while they were in the hospital have been released and are in foster care, according to Thomasville police. Officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center at about 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve after a...
North Carolina offers $25,000 reward for information about 2017 killing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 killing in Greensboro, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. Authorities are seeking information about the person or persons responsible for the death of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. Investigators responded in June 2017 to a report of an aggravated […]
NC newborn twins seriously injured released from hospital; father expected in court
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn baby twins that were allegedly injured by their father while in the hospital have been released. Police say that on Dec. 24 around 4:45 a.m Thomasville officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about two babies being hurt. Both babies were less than 48 hours old […]
WBTV
Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
Taylorsville Times
Fugitive man arrested Jan. 11, women charged with harboring
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marty Allen Teague, W/M, age 44 of Taylorsville, said Sheriff Chad Pennell. Teague had outstanding warrants in Alexander and Catawba counties and had made threats toward law enforcement. Teague was located at a residence on Telephone Exchange Road in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after apparently shooting NC mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
860wacb.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County
WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
