Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court: Selected Proceedings (12/29/22–1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do not include sentence recommendations or sentencings.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan 13. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (1/11/23–1/12/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Casper Man and Alleged Underwear Thief Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary
A Casper man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, with both instances involving the theft of women's underwear. Thomas Branstetter, born in 1963, entered the pleas during his arraignment before Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. According to the criminal information document, Branstetter burglarized an...
oilcity.news
Casper man gets prison term for stabbing man during fight last summer
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man was sentenced to three to five years in state prison Friday after a street fight turned into a stabbing last summer in downtown Casper. Hosea White, 43, pleaded no contest in Natrona County District Court last October to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. White’s attorney, Marty Scott, had filed earlier to have the case dismissed on grounds that White was acting in self-defense.
Vehicle VS Pedestrian Collision Restricts Traffic on Wyoming Boulevard in Casper
A vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Wyoming Boulevard Friday night. That's according to Casper Police Department Sgt. Broneck, who told K2 Radio News that a collision occurred Friday evening at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Legion Lane. "At about 1815, we got a call for a pedestrian versus...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
oilcity.news
(BACKSTORY) Found Casper photo shows old practice of ‘demolition by fire’
CASPER, Wyo. — A black and white photograph discovered taped to a whiteboard shows thick, black smoke billowing from the roof of a tired 1920s-era three-plex as Casper Fire-EMS crews aim their hoses at the doomed old residence. The dramatic scene was likely captured by a Casper Star-Tribune photographer,...
oilcity.news
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
CASPER, Wyo. — A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Wyoming Boulevard at the intersection with Legion Lane. The collision occurred at roughly 6:15 p.m. when a person attempted to cross the street from the east side....
Casper Homicide Suspect’s Bond Set at $600,000; He and Victims are Relatives
The suspect in the killing of a husband and the serious wounding of his wife -- the suspect's mother-in-law -- during the weekend was placed on a $600,000 cash-only bond during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. A longtime friend of the wounded woman --...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts Wyoming Health Fair
CASPER, Wyo. — Those who visited Wyoming Health Fairs’ Health and Wellness Expo at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday were able to receive tips on how to get and stay healthy, educational resources for a variety of personal health issues, some healthcare testing and much more. In...
oilcity.news
One dead, one in critical condition in Casper homicide investigation; suspect in custody
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another remains in stable, yet critical condition Monday in a reported homicide investigation that began during the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023, in Paradise Valley, Casper police said in a release. 61-year-old George Kevin Dickerson was arrested early Sunday...
oilcity.news
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
Crash Blocks Northbound I-25 North of Casper
Motorists should prepare to stop or expect delays due to a crash that has blocked all lanes on northbound Interstate 25 north of Casper on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near I-25 milepost 210 at the interchange with Natrona County Road 259, which...
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
oilcity.news
Portion of US 87 closed due to wintry conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — US 87 is closed in both directions from Casper to Exit 227 along I-25 due to poor road conditions caused by winter weather. Parking on the roadway is also prohibited, as it could prevent the Wyoming Department of Transportation from reopening the road. WYDOT estimates the...
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Interstate 25 among roads in Casper area closed due to winter conditions early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo is closed early Friday due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Other major highways around the Casper area that are also closed as of 6:30 a.m. include US 26 to Shoshoni, US 87 between Chugwater and Buffalo, and US 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Murdoch; Aragon; Ward
James Daniel “Dan” Murdoch, 80, sadly passed away on December 28th, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. surrounded by his wife, Sherry and loved ones. Dan was born on March 23rd, 1942 to James Douglas Murdoch and Mary Anise “Mickie” Murdoch in. Dunsmuir, California. He graduated from Dunsmuir...
oilcity.news
Strong winds in store for Casper; chance of light Sunday night snowfall
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents are no strangers to strong winds, and the coming week is expected to offer plenty of windy days. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weakest wind gusts in the coming week will still eclipse 20 mph. Today, Casper-area residents will see...
oilcity.news
SkyWest Airlines considering larger flights out of Casper-Natrona County International Airport
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, SkyWest Airlines has flown passengers out of the Casper-Natrona County International Airport on 50-seat airplanes. In the near future, however, the airline could be upgrading its aircraft to hold up to 76 passengers. Though SkyWest has not yet made a determination on the issue,...
Comments / 0