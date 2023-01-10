CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo is closed early Friday due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Other major highways around the Casper area that are also closed as of 6:30 a.m. include US 26 to Shoshoni, US 87 between Chugwater and Buffalo, and US 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO