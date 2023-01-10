ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County District Court: Selected Proceedings (12/29/22–1/13/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do not include sentence recommendations or sentencings.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/13/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan 13. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man and Alleged Underwear Thief Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary

A Casper man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, with both instances involving the theft of women's underwear. Thomas Branstetter, born in 1963, entered the pleas during his arraignment before Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. According to the criminal information document, Branstetter burglarized an...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man gets prison term for stabbing man during fight last summer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man was sentenced to three to five years in state prison Friday after a street fight turned into a stabbing last summer in downtown Casper. Hosea White, 43, pleaded no contest in Natrona County District Court last October to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. White’s attorney, Marty Scott, had filed earlier to have the case dismissed on grounds that White was acting in self-defense.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

CASPER, Wyo. — A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Wyoming Boulevard at the intersection with Legion Lane. The collision occurred at roughly 6:15 p.m. when a person attempted to cross the street from the east side....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts Wyoming Health Fair

CASPER, Wyo. — Those who visited Wyoming Health Fairs’ Health and Wellness Expo at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday were able to receive tips on how to get and stay healthy, educational resources for a variety of personal health issues, some healthcare testing and much more. In...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Crash Blocks Northbound I-25 North of Casper

Motorists should prepare to stop or expect delays due to a crash that has blocked all lanes on northbound Interstate 25 north of Casper on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near I-25 milepost 210 at the interchange with Natrona County Road 259, which...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Portion of US 87 closed due to wintry conditions

CASPER, Wyo. — US 87 is closed in both directions from Casper to Exit 227 along I-25 due to poor road conditions caused by winter weather. Parking on the roadway is also prohibited, as it could prevent the Wyoming Department of Transportation from reopening the road. WYDOT estimates the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Murdoch; Aragon; Ward

James Daniel “Dan” Murdoch, 80, sadly passed away on December 28th, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. surrounded by his wife, Sherry and loved ones. Dan was born on March 23rd, 1942 to James Douglas Murdoch and Mary Anise “Mickie” Murdoch in. Dunsmuir, California. He graduated from Dunsmuir...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds in store for Casper; chance of light Sunday night snowfall

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents are no strangers to strong winds, and the coming week is expected to offer plenty of windy days. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weakest wind gusts in the coming week will still eclipse 20 mph. Today, Casper-area residents will see...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy