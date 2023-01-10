ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Possible evidence found in Mass. woman’s disappearance

By Matt Paddock, Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ubyu_0k9iEp9O00

COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody, Massachusetts, say they found possible evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe .

A number of items were collected which will now be tested to determine if they are “of evidentiary value to this investigation,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA’s office added that no additional public searches are planned for Tuesday, but that may change if new information is learned.

Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman

The search comes hours after Brian Walshe was held on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation.

In court, prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the couple’s basement and Brian Walshe was seen on surveillance video at a home improvement store where he allegedly bought hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning supplies.

According to CNN , Brian Walshe also searched about dismemberment and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point during the time frame everywhere he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements that allowed him time to clean up evidence or dispose evidence,” Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said.

Ana Walshe was last seen by a relative early on Jan. 1, when it was presumed she was headed to the airport to go to Washington, D.C., but investigators couldn’t confirm she actually boarded a flight.

Her cellphone has not been used and there has been no activity on her credit or debit cards, police said. The phone last pinged at the couple’s home on Jan. 2, according to prosecutors.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police investigating shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the victim injured and assisted in transporting them to the hospital, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Police seek 5 suspects wanted in Boston assault

BOSTON - Boston Police are seeking five suspects wanted for an assault on New Year's Day. Police say a man was punched and kicked several times by a group of men in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, Boston Police released surveillance images and descriptions of the suspects: Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest. Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy