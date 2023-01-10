Possible evidence found in Mass. woman’s disappearance

COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody, Massachusetts, say they found possible evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe .

A number of items were collected which will now be tested to determine if they are “of evidentiary value to this investigation,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA’s office added that no additional public searches are planned for Tuesday, but that may change if new information is learned.

The search comes hours after Brian Walshe was held on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation.

In court, prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the couple’s basement and Brian Walshe was seen on surveillance video at a home improvement store where he allegedly bought hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning supplies.

According to CNN , Brian Walshe also searched about dismemberment and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point during the time frame everywhere he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements that allowed him time to clean up evidence or dispose evidence,” Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said.

Ana Walshe was last seen by a relative early on Jan. 1, when it was presumed she was headed to the airport to go to Washington, D.C., but investigators couldn’t confirm she actually boarded a flight.

Her cellphone has not been used and there has been no activity on her credit or debit cards, police said. The phone last pinged at the couple’s home on Jan. 2, according to prosecutors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.