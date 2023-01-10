Read full article on original website
Related
Power behind the baton: the conductor who prepared Cate Blanchett for Tár
Cate Blanchett’s new film role as an imposing orchestral conductor is earning her a shot at another top acting award. But it has already given the Oscar-winner the skills to lead a real orchestra through a score. The actor, who plays fictional American conductor Lydia Tár in the film,...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Former Pussycat Dolls star reveals abortion trauma women endure. Here’s my story
Former Pussycat Dolls star reveals abortion trauma women endure. I thought of my first abortion, but the second was ‘easier’ and that path leads to a precipice.
SFGate
Ray Cordeiro, ‘Uncle Ray,’ World’s Most Durable DJ, Dies at 98
His funeral committee said on Saturday local time that Cordeiro, full name Raimundo Maria Cordeiro, but much better known as “Uncle Ray,” died on Friday at the CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee said that friends and family sent him off with a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
Change Is In Store for the Next Season of “Jeopardy!”
It’s been a time of change for the beloved game show Jeopardy!, with new hosts being one of the biggest indications of the show’s evolution over time. That’s not the only way the show is changing things up, however. It’s now in its 39th season, which will conclude later this year. And when it comes time for its 40th year on the air, things will be a little bit different than they were before.
Harry Styles just added 2 last-minute 'Love on Tour' shows near Palm Springs
Here's how you can get some highly coveted Harry Styles tickets.
Comments / 0