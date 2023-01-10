Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
KICK AM 1530
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
100.9 The Eagle
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
Roger Marsh
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri
A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
KICK AM 1530
Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?
With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
Step Into a Time Machine and See a 157-Year-Old Missouri Mansion
Would you like to step into a time machine and see what life was like in Missouri back in the year 1876? You can in a virtual kind of way as there are pictures and video showing the inside of an abandoned Missouri mansion that was built that year. What...
100.9 The Eagle
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
AOL Corp
Here’s a list of five new restaurants coming to O’Fallon in 2023
An Outback Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant called Le Ono, and Ziggy’s Coffee are among the new dining options coming to O’Fallon in 2023. Up for city approval soon are a Dunkin’ Donuts, Gigi’s Gelato and Italian Market, and a third Starbucks location downtown in a new Southview Plaza proposal.
FOX 2
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: New coal ash report alleges risk to St. Louis drinking water
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A new report by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project claims that four energy plants in the St. Louis region, Sioux Energy, Labadie Power Station, Meramec Energy Center and Rush Island Energy Center, are evading federal regulations on toxic waste disposal — which has allegedly resulted in unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic —a known carcinogen — in our drinking and recreational water.
FOX2now.com
Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback
Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday. Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast …. Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long....
Kristen Walters
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
St. Louis Riverfront Times
5 On Your Side
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
Jake Wells
Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage
Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
100.9 The Eagle
See Inside Historic City Museum Loft Once Owned by Museum Founder
Love City Museum in St. Louis? Well, now here's your chance to live in a loft that the founder of City Museum once owned. Bob Cassilly's personal loft located within the City Museum building is on the market, and it's just as unique as City Museum. With curves, unique wall designs, and tunnels for kids (and adults) the loft is just as fun as the museum. To be honest, I had no idea that there were lofts available in the building, but riverfronttimes.com describes City Museum as more than just a museum.
100.9 The Eagle
