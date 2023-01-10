ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Report: Carlos Correa, Twins in Talks As Mets Contract Stalls

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyzTf_0k9iEXSQ00

Talks between the star shortstop and Minnesota have reportedly accelerated.

View the original article to see embedded media.

While talks between free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and the Mets are in limbo, the Twins are reportedly back in the mix. According to The Athletic ’s Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal , talks between Correa and Minnesota have accelerated.

New York is not out of the mix, but Correa’s ankle may have nixed monster contracts with both the Giants and the Mets now. Originally, Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million agreement with San Francisco, but the team had “concerns” regarding their review of Correa’s medical information .

Then, Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets 20 days ago, but now, the team finds itself in the same position regarding his medical history. The 28-year-old played this past season with the Twins where he slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. In November, he opted out of the three-year, $105.3 million contract he signed with Minnesota back in March 2022, but a reunion could be on the horizon.

The Twins originally offered Correa a 10-year, $285 million deal before he decided to hit the open market and could still have a shot if the two sides can find a resolution surrounding his health.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'

New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy