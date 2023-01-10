Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
George Santos Keeps Giving Inconsistent Stories About His Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. George Santos, the New York Republican who was elected to the House in November, has drawn much attention for his audacious lying. As a candidate, he said he had attended Baruch College. He said he worked for Goldman Sachs. He said he worked for Citigroup. Those were all lies. He claimed Jewish heritage and maintained that his ancestors had fled antisemitic persecution in Europe prior to World War II. It seems this was also a fabrication. (Santos told the New York Post he had made some things up but always has been clear that he was “Jew-ish.”)
George Santos Is Now Under Investigation as Even More Lies and Inconsistencies Surface
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. George Santos, the Republican congressman-elect who has come under fire for a growing list of inconsistent and false claims about his financial, employment, and familial history, is facing multiple investigations, including an inquiry announced on Wednesday by Long Island prosecutors.
Watch House Republicans’ Near-Fight on the 14th Vote to Elect McCarthy House Speaker
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It was late. Everyone was fried. And apparently, some Republicans had finally had enough. On Friday night, toward the end of the 14th (and penultimate) vote to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as...
“This Place Rules” Is a People’s History of January 6
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The 25-year-old documentarian Andrew Callaghan has been pissing off reporters lately. In his new HBO documentary, This Place Rules, Callaghan chronicles the events leading up to January 6, 2021, via dozens of man-on-the-street...
Hakeem Jeffries Just Made History—and Gave a Helluva Speech
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Saturday, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a congressional party, making a splash with his first official speech as House Minority leader in the wee hours of the morning.
Here Are the Concessions Kevin McCarthy Had to Make to Become House Speaker
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It’s finally over. After days of negotiations and 14 failed ballots—the most since 1860—Republican Kevin McCarthy was officially elected speaker of the House early Saturday morning. In exchange for the necessary votes to get him elected, the congressman had to beg, barter, and plead with a group of hardline Republicans who held out for a litany of concessions.
Hero of 2022: Swifties
Let’s hear it for the girls who are just like other girls. I still don’t entirely “get” Taylor Swift (although Anti-Hero still made my top five in Spotify Wrapped), but I have absolutely, undeniably fallen in love with Swifties. Swifties are punk rock. They couldn’t get...
Amid Fresh New Trump Attacks, Biden Will Honor Georgia Election Workers
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden on Friday, the two-year anniversary of the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, will award Presidential Citizens Medals to twelve individuals, including law enforcement officials who suffered injuries from the violence and election officials who faced pressure to overturn the election.
The GOP Sent 61 Insane Emails Begging Me to Buy a $35 Membership
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It started innocuously enough. A week after the election, I got an email from the National Republican Congressional Committee. Having just taken back the House, the GOP’s campaign arm was very excited to offer me an “exclusive” chance to pay $35 for a “House Majority Membership Card.” But I had to act fast. “If you do not accept before midnight,” they warned, “we will offer this slot to the next top Conservative Patriot on our list.”
American Myths Are Made of White Grievance—and the Jan. 6 Big Lie Is Just the Latest
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 11, 2021, five days after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN published an article titled “Experts Warn That Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Will Outlast His Presidency.” It quoted Timothy Snyder, a historian who wrote the 2017 bestseller On Tyranny. “The idea that Mr. Biden didn’t win the election is a big lie,” Snyder said. “It’s a big lie because you have to disbelieve all kinds of evidence to believe in it. It’s a big lie because you have to believe in a huge conspiracy in order to believe it. And it’s a big lie because, if you believe it, it demands you take radical action.”
Monster of 2022: Eric Adams
Nearly one year after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York’s 110th mayor, many of the same questions remain. How does Adams, against a plummeted approval rating and barely alleviated housing affordability crisis, still fit in all that partying? Is he sure about crypto? What’s the deal with those twin dudes?
Corporate America Condemned the January 6 Riot—Then Went Right Back to Funding Election Deniers
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Two years after President Donald Trump incited a mob to storm the US Capitol and halt the certification of the Electoral College results, the January 6 insurrection is still a live wire in American politics. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy last month for his role in the riot. Advocates of Trump’s election lies received such an intense electoral rebuke in the midterm election that Democrats actually expanded their majority in the Senate. The special congressional select committee that was formed to investigate Trump’s role in the attack released its final report in December—and recommended criminal charges for the former president. On the day the committee held its final hearing, Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer who was injured in the attack, wrote in the New York Times, “[e]ven now, it hurts to talk about it.”
House Republicans Want Visitor Logs for Biden’s House—But Not for Mar-a-Lago
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. House Republicans are eager to investigate the mishandling of classified documents—some classified documents, anyway. On Sunday, James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, appeared on CNN and released a letter demanding...
Of Course Steve Bannon and January 6 Fans Are Cheering on the Brazilian Insurrection
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Steve Bannon and others involved in the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress lauded supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro as they stormed government buildings in their capital on Sunday. The cheerleading showed that far-right supporters of Donald Trump’s Big Lie are not merely unrepentant but eager to continue exporting their opposition to democratic norms.
The House GOP Is All Revved Up to Investigate the Investigators
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Fueled by anger over the federal law enforcement investigation of former president Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of confidential documents and the trials and subsequent imprisonment of some January 6 participants, Republicans plan to institute a new select committee to investigate the investigators. While probing the FBI’s role in the Mar-a-Lago raid last year was a staple of the GOP’s talking points all fall, the formation of an entire Congressional committee, and one that now appears will be particularly powerful, was part of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s desperate negotiations to secure his position.
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 0