Read full article on original website
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isn’t Even Close)
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a></p><p>For the 31st time in 62 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs. They hold the NFC’s No.</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
Examining odds of Ben Johnson returning in 2023.
The Defensive Game Plan is All About Saquon Barkley
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/vikings-analysis/game-saquon-barkley/">The Defensive Game Plan is All About Saquon Barkley</a></p><p>Shut down Saquon Barkley and there’s a very good chance the Vikings will head into the divisional round of the</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/vikings-analysis/game-saquon-barkley/">The Defensive Game Plan is All About Saquon Barkley</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Justin Jefferson Surprisingly Joined on All-Pro Team
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/justin-jefferson-surprisingly/">Justin Jefferson Surprisingly Joined on All-Pro Team</a></p><p>If you have watched the Minnesota Vikings at all this season you know that Justin Jefferson has had a good</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/justin-jefferson-surprisingly/">Justin Jefferson Surprisingly Joined on All-Pro Team</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Bradbury, Lynch Practice in Full on Thursday
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/bradbury-practice-in-full/">Bradbury, Lynch Practice in Full on Thursday</a></p><p>On Wednesday, Garrett Bradbury made his much-anticipated return to the practice field following a back injury that had kept him</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/bradbury-practice-in-full/">Bradbury, Lynch Practice in Full on Thursday</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Icarus, Aaron Rodgers, & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Walk Into a Bar
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/kwesi-adofo-mensah-walk-a-bar/">Icarus, Aaron Rodgers, & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Walk Into a Bar</a></p><p>How are these jokes supposed to work? Three connected figures head into an establishment that sells adult beverages and some</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/kwesi-adofo-mensah-walk-a-bar/">Icarus, Aaron Rodgers, & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Walk Into a Bar</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Vikings Draft Thermometer: WR Rashee Rice
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/nfl/nfl_draft/2023/vikings_draft/vikings-draft-rashee-rice/">Vikings Draft Thermometer: WR Rashee Rice</a></p><p>Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSDs one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/nfl/nfl_draft/2023/vikings_draft/vikings-draft-rashee-rice/">Vikings Draft Thermometer: WR Rashee Rice</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Penn State football junior day leads to in-state offer for Class of 2024 edge rusher
Penn State hosted a number of recruits on Saturday for a junior day recruiting event, and it has yielded at least one offer to a potential future Nittany Lion from within the state of Pennsylvania. Mylachi Williams, of Drexel Hill, announced on his Twitter account on Saturday that he has received a scholarship offer to play for Penn State. If you want to dig deep into the social media account a bit this far out to see where Penn State sits in Williams’ recruiting eyes, the tweet is pinned on his account despite also receiving offers from West Virginia and James...
The View from VT: Bulletin Board Material, 2 to IR, & Nemesis Retirement
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/minnesota-vikings-board-mat/">The View from VT: Bulletin Board Material, 2 to IR, & Nemesis Retirement</a></p><p>Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/minnesota-vikings-board-mat/">The View from VT: Bulletin Board Material, 2 to IR, & Nemesis Retirement</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Wild Card vs. New York Giants
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/the-vikings-opponent/">Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Wild Card vs. New York Giants</a></p><p>In the Minnesota Vikings first playoff game since the 2019 season, they play host to the New York Giants in</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/the-vikings-opponent/">Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Wild Card vs. New York Giants</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Two Vikings Make First-Team All-Pro Squad
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/two-vikings-make-ap-all/">Two Vikings Make First-Team All-Pro Squad</a></p><p>Admit it: the news about Justin Jefferson making the All-Pro team doesn’t come as much of a shock. After all,</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/two-vikings-make-ap-all/">Two Vikings Make First-Team All-Pro Squad</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
If the Vikings Win on Sunday, Their Next Game Will Be in San Francisco
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/vikings-win-on-sunday/">If the Vikings Win on Sunday, Their Next Game Will Be in San Francisco</a></p><p>Heading into the weekend, there was a chance that the Vikings could have an extended home playoff run if they</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/vikings-win-on-sunday/">If the Vikings Win on Sunday, Their Next Game Will Be in San Francisco</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
3 Vikings Who Could be Playing their Final Home Game at U.S. Bank Stadium
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/3-vikings-who-could-be/">3 Vikings Who Could be Playing their Final Home Game at U.S. Bank Stadium</a></p><p>Perhaps the most obvious benefit of winning the division is that Minnesota gets a chance to host a playoff game.</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/3-vikings-who-could-be/">3 Vikings Who Could be Playing their Final Home Game at U.S. Bank Stadium</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0