Report: Broncos Interviewed Jim Harbaugh for HC Opening

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The virtual interview reportedly lasted over two hours.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Broncos regarding their coaching vacancy on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The virtual interview, which lasted over two hours, comes on the heels of the coach and Wolverines program releasing a statement in an attempt to end speculation that he’s leaving for the NFL.

Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday after it was reported by Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David Tepper about their team’s coaching vacancy.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” he said in the release.

According to Pelissero, Harbaugh emerged as one of the top candidates to land an NFL coaching job this offseason and is weighing his options on a return to the pros. Harbaugh had a 44-19-1 record as the 49ers’ coach from 2011 to ’14 and led the organization to the NFC championship game three times—one of which would go on to be a Super Bowl appearance after the ’12 season.

He left the NFL to return to his alma mater in 2015 and is coming off a season where his team appeared in the College Football Playoff, though they lost to TCU in the semifinals. He interviewed for the Vikings’ coaching job last year and said he wouldn’t consider returning to the NFL again.

Former Saints coach Sean Payton, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris are all also being considered for the job.

