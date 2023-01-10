Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
2022 Highlights Of N3B Los Alamos’ Legacy Environmental Waste Cleanup At LANL
A truck carrying LANL legacy environmental waste off the hill. Photo Courtesy N3B Los Alamos. In its fourth year addressing environmental impacts from Los Alamos National Laboratory’s (LANL) Manhattan Project- and Cold War-era operations, N3B made significant progress as the contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office (DOE EM-LA). Here’s a snapshot of a few key N3B accomplishments during fiscal year 2022:
losalamosreporter.com
NNSA Changes Venue For Surplus Plutonium Disposition EIS Public Hearing In Los Alamos Jan. 26
The PF-4 at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Courtesy photo. The January 26 public hearing for the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program Environmental Impact Statement will be held in Fuller Lodge’s Pajarito room in Los Alamos. The hearing will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m....
New Mexico ranchers want EPA to crack down on oil and gas emissions
The proposed rules would force oil and gas companies to do more to manage methane leaks.
rrobserver.com
New fire code adjusts regulations on weed burning
According to Fire Chief James Defillippo, the fire code for the city of Rio Rancho has not been updated since 1990. That is in the process of changing. Defillippo proposed to City Council on Jan. 12 to replace the current ordinance with a new one. “The fire burning regulations have not been updated for a while,” he said.
rrobserver.com
Block closes out first Sandoval County Commission meeting of 2023 with a bang
Sandoval County Commissioners met for the first time in 2023 Wednesday in Bernalillo. The lengthy meeting saw a few changes and the debut of newly appointed Commissioner Joshua Jones. As the two-hour meeting neared its end, District 2 Commissioner Jay Block gave a fiery speech that touched on several issues in America.
KOAT 7
Office of Inspector General report shows violations at Westside Emergency Housing Center
The city is moving forward on making a section of the Gibson health hub an emergency shelter. Meanwhile, the city's Westside Emergency Housing Center is subject to an investigation by the office of the inspector general for alleged poor conditions. The WEHC has been subject to criticism since being converted...
corralescomment.com
Legislators Hear from Residents at Town Hall
Preserving and protecting the bosque from fire, recruiting and retaining healthcare workers and teachers and improving education were among the topics discussed at a town hall meeting hosted by state Sen. Brenda McKenna and Rep.-elect Kathleen Cates on Sunday. About 30 people attended the meeting in person at the Village...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Arts Council Calls For Artists
The Los Alamos Arts Council is kicking off a new year of fantastic exhibits, gallery shows, and events. We invite all artists to apply to become a part of our gallery shop in 2023! Applications are open and can be found at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/LosAlamosArtsCouncil/callforartgalleryshop. Our Exhibit season is starting off with...
losalamosreporter.com
2022 Los Alamos Fire Department Retirement, Recognition And Promotion Ceremony Set For Saturday, Jan. 14
Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) invites the public to join its 2022 retirement, recognition, and promotion ceremony of distinguished LAFD employees. Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Location: Crossroads Church, 97 East Rd., Los Alamos. Light refreshments will be served. State Senator Leo Jaramillo will deliver a...
FEMA looking for workers for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office
We have a link to FEMA's website in this article.
Rio Grande Sun
Local Activist Arrested at City Council Meeting
A local activist was arrested during the Jan. 10 Española City Council meeting after he interrupted Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez while she spoke, and continued to argue with city councilors and Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia when Garcia tried to escort him out. During the public...
Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With capacity for up to 60 adult men and women, the city has opened the first phase of the long-promised Gateway Center overnight homeless shelter. Albuquerque city officials discussed the completion of phase one of the project during a news conference Friday, while also accepting a multimillion dollar donation for the ongoing […]
rrobserver.com
Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho
Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
Santa Fe Reporter
Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month
Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
PNM holding rapid hire event in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a rapid hiring event Friday, January 13 in Albuquerque. The event is being held at the CNM Workforce Training Center (5600 Eagle Rock Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PNM will be filling open customer service advisor positions. People attending the event are asked to dress professionally and […]
kunm.org
FRI: No mask or vax needed for roundhouse, Leg aims to end abortion bans, + More
Health and safety measures to expect at the Roundhouse in 2023 - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. During the 2023 legislative session, it’s looking like there will be no requirement for vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Roundhouse, nor any requirement to wear masks. Rules specific to the two...
New Mexico 2023 legislative session: What you need to know
Editor’s Note: This story is an updated 2023 version of a previously published story SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 17 marks the start of the 2023 legislative session in New Mexico. Once again, 112 publicly elected lawmakers will gather at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to make big decisions that will guide the state […]
UNM creating largest periodic table in New Mexico
If you've ever wanted to see a huge periodic table, UNM is working to fulfill your dream!
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
rrobserver.com
Here’s what will be closed Monday for MLK Day
Here is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule for government offices and services. City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities: closed. Rio Rancho Public Schools: closed. Sandoval County offices and facilities: closed. Banks: closed. City libraries: closed. Garbage: Regular pickup, offices closed. City and county community centers: closed. Rio...
