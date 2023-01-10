ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One in three Britons expected to give up on New Year's resolutions today

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

One in three Britons are likely to break their New Year’s resolutions today, 10 January, according to research by Duolingo .

A survey of 2,000 adults by the language learning app pinpointed this day last year as the date when 32 per cent of people broke their pledges.

The date falls just before “Quitter’s Day”, the day traditionally seen as the most likely day for people to give up on the resolutions.

Duolingo also found that 61 per cent of Brits believe that keeping their pledges will be even harder this year.

