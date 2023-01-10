Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar to Headline Bonnaroo 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendrick Lamar , Odesza , and Foo Fighters will headline the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. This marks the second consecutive year for Bonnaroo since 2019, which returned in 2022 after the previous two installments were canceled by the pandemic and a hurricane , respectively.

Set for June 15 through 18, the festival features a particularly strong undercard for 2023 with Lil Nas X, Paramore, Tyler Childers, Portugal. the Man, and Charley Crockett all on the bill. Other performers include Louis the Child, Griz, Three 6 Mafia, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Marcus Mumford, Jenny Lewis, Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and Nineties nu-metal titans Korn. The annual late-night highlight, the Bonnaroo Superjam, is set for Saturday, June 17, with a lineup and theme to be announced.

The inclusion of Foo Fighters, who are slated to headline the final night, is the second announced gig for the band following the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Earlier today, Dave Grohl and the group appeared on the lineup for Boston Calling , the Memorial Day weekend concert in Allston, Massachusetts. Foo Fighters are also set to headline the closing night of Sonic Temple on May 28 in Columbus, Ohio.

A Bonnaroo tickets presale, including a four-day general admission pass, begins Thursday at 10 a.m./CT via the festival’s website.