Manchester, TN

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar to Headline Bonnaroo 2023

By Joseph Hudak
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtXOw_0k9iDnfN00

Kendrick Lamar , Odesza , and Foo Fighters will headline the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. This marks the second consecutive year for Bonnaroo since 2019, which returned in 2022 after the previous two installments were canceled by the pandemic and a hurricane , respectively.

Set for June 15 through 18, the festival features a particularly strong undercard for 2023 with Lil Nas X, Paramore, Tyler Childers, Portugal. the Man, and Charley Crockett all on the bill. Other performers include Louis the Child, Griz, Three 6 Mafia, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Marcus Mumford, Jenny Lewis, Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and Nineties nu-metal titans Korn. The annual late-night highlight, the Bonnaroo Superjam, is set for Saturday, June 17, with a lineup and theme to be announced.

The inclusion of Foo Fighters, who are slated to headline the final night, is the second announced gig for the band following the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Earlier today, Dave Grohl and the group appeared on the lineup for Boston Calling , the Memorial Day weekend concert in Allston, Massachusetts. Foo Fighters are also set to headline the closing night of Sonic Temple on May 28 in Columbus, Ohio.

A Bonnaroo tickets presale, including a four-day general admission pass, begins Thursday at 10 a.m./CT via the festival’s website.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Lead Music Nominations for NAACP Image Awards

Renaissance and Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers have earned Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar some big nominations in the NAACP Image Awards’ music categories this year. On Thursday, the organization announced the nominees for this year’s awards show, and Bey and K-Dot lead with five nods each. Following closely behind are Chris Brown and Tems with four nods, and Drake, who has three. Mr. Morale and Renaissance are up against Chris Brown’s Breezy, PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun, and Ari Lennox’s age/sex/location for the Outstanding Album category. Bey is also up for Outstanding Female Artist against Ari Lennox, Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan and...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Brightest Pop Stars to Watch in 2023

Sure, nostalgia might be fashionable right now, but that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of originality out there — especially in music. All around us, tons of inventive and fun pop acts keep bubbling up and thanks to a new viral market, it’s anyone’s game for who takes over the algorithm (and eventually your next Spotify Wrapped.)There’s plenty of new music to look forward to this year from both veteran stars and your most recently beloved newbies, but the most exciting artists are the ones with distinct personalities and a clear vision from the jump. From the dreamy sounds...
Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift Dominate 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate its tenth anniversary when it airs live on Fox from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27, with Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift as the most nominated artists of the night. The nominations for the 2023 ceremony were announced Wednesday, and the three artists tied for the lead spot among this year’s hopefuls, with eight nods each. Jack Harlow trails closely behind with six nominations, including landing both “Industry Baby” and “First Class” in the Song of the Year category. He ties with Drake and Dua Lipa, while Beyoncé...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vagabon Returns With New Single ‘Carpenter,’ Co-Produced by Rostam

Over three years after Vagabon released her self-titled second album, the rising singer-songwriter returns with “Carpenter,” co-produced by Rostam. “‘Carpenter’ is about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward thinking, and evolved,” the singer, born Laetitia Tamko, said in a statement.  “It’s about being confronted with your limitations. It’s about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, ‘I finally get it now.’”  Vagabon, a Rolling Stone Artist You Need...
Paramore Fret About the Future on New Single ‘C’est Comme Ça’

A month before the release of Paramore’s much-anticipated new album This Is Why, the trio has shared the third single from the LP, “C’est Comme Ça.” The song title translates to “It’s like that,” which is the French way of saying the expression “That’s just how it is.” Keeping with the theme of the title, “C’est Comme Ça” finds Hayley Williams and company fretting about the uncertain future. “I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Williams said of the track in a statement. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the...
Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon Go From Lovers to Friends to Something Else in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer

Friends to lovers is a tried and true romantic comedy trope. But in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon – rom-com royalty, really – flip the script, going from lovers to friends with the potential for something more to bubble to the surface. Arriving on the streaming platform on February 10, the film follows Kutcher’s Peter and Witherspoon’s Debbie as they swap lives for long enough to realize that their emotions are more complicated than they may have realized. Two decades before Your Place or Mine takes place, Peter and Debbie’s chance...
‘Are You Free Tonight?’ Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson’s Cozy Texts Leak

Leaked text messages between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have shed light on the relationship between two of the far right’s most notorious figureheads. The messages, obtained by HuffPost, provide a partial snapshot of the pair’s interactions in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extent to which Jones felt comfortable petitioning Carlson for his personal PR needs. The messages span a time period between September 2019 and May 2020. They are part of a massive trove of communications from the conspiracy theorist that was accidentally forwarded by his lawyers to the prosecution...
TEXAS STATE
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call

In an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent attempted to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of and perpetuating the idea that she had lied about being shot by Canadian artist Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan last month and awaits sentencing.  In an unwieldy conversation — where Big Boy implied he would encourage Oprah Winfrey to be unfaithful in a hypothetical relationship between the two of them and 50 Cent described Gabrielle Union’s recent revelations about a “dysfunctional” marriage prior to her relationship with Dwyane Wade as “hoe shit” — the New...
Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty in Vermont Burglary Case, No Jail Time

Ezra Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass Friday following a plea deal stemming from an incident where the actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighboring home in Vermont. Miller was previously being charged with both burglary into an occupied home and petit larceny, and faced a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $1,000 maximum fine if convicted of the felony. However, as part of the plea deal, those charges were dropped and replaced by a new charge of misdemeanor unlawful trepass. Prosecutors requested that Miller face 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence,...
VERMONT STATE
Shakira Takes Aim at Gerard Piqué During BZRP Music Session

The Argentinean producer Bizarrap has a way of disarming artists during his wildly popular BZRP Music Sessions on YouTube. The viral series has featured names like Residente, Paulo Londra, and Villano Antillano — all people who took the mic and let everything out over Bizarrap’s futuristic beats. Still, no one was expecting global powerhouse Shakira to unleash the way she does on the latest BZRP Music Session. In fact, fans could hardly believe it when Bizarrap announced on Tuesday that the Colombian superstar would be the latest guest on his music series, and quickly began counting down until the YouTube video was...
Lisa Marie Presley, Singer and the Only Child of Elvis, Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the singer whose blues-tinged voice carried across three albums and only child of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” The announcement came just hours after her mother had confirmed she was rushed to a local hospital earlier Thursday. Presley had suffered cardiac arrest at her...
CALABASAS, CA
Meek Mill Granted Pardon By Pennsylvania Governor

Meek Mill had a lot to celebrate after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf pardoned him for drug and weapon possession charges from 15 years ago. On Thursday, Mill shared a photo of Wolf’s official pardon, which expunges the charges from his criminal record. “Thankyall. I’m only gone do more for my community on God!” Meek wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the gubernatorial pardon. The official document — which Mill slightly redacted — states that he’s “fully pardoned” for the crimes. “I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!” Mill added on Twitter. Mill first...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized Following Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency. Presley was transferred to a local hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, the L.A. County Fire Dept. confirmed to Rolling Stone. She reportedly had CPR performed on her by paramedics when they arrived on the scene, according to TMZ. She regained a pulse and was transported to receive further medical care. Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley also confirmed her hospitalization saying Lisa Marie was getting the “best care,” asking fans to keep her in their prayers. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the...
CALABASAS, CA
Saweetie Will Bring Icy Flare to Heated ‘Bel-Air’ Drama in Season 2 Guest Cameo

The culture shock Will experienced when he made the move from West Philadelphia to a gated mansion in Los Angeles wouldn’t phase Saweetie for a second. The rapper is set to ease into the drama series Bel-Air when it returns to Peacock on Feb. 23 for a second season, making a cameo as herself in the first episode. Saweetie made her acting debut in 2021 as the cold-hearted fashion designer Indigo in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish starring Yara Shahidi. Appearing as herself, she won’t really be acting, but it’ll be a change of pace from her past appearances on Wild...
Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves Recruit Nashville Stars for ‘My Kind of Country’ Competition Series

Up-and-coming country musicians will have a chance to show off their talents to some of the genre’s biggest stars in Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming Apple TV+ music competition series My Kind of Country. Premiering on March 24, the series recruits Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck as talent scouts on the hunt for country music’s next big star. Flipping the traditional music competition format on its head, My Kind of Country is a play on the Voice‘s judge-based approach without the auditions or turning chairs. Allen, Guyton, and Peck will be tasked with whipping up a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Lorde’s Sister Indy Drops Nostalgic New Single ‘Hometown’

Indy, the New Zealand-born singer and younger sister of Lorde, has released her latest single, “Hometown,” off her upcoming debut EP. “‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” the singer born India Yelich-O’Connor said of the track in a statement. “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house. Returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s.” Indy added that she wrote the song at Ryan Tedder’s house “sitting on the floor playing...
Elizabeth Warren Endorses Porter’s Bid to Oust 89-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s colleagues aren’t waiting for her to formally announce her retirement from the U.S. Senate before backing would-be successors: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has put her “full support” behind Rep. Katie Porter, the Orange Country-area lawmaker and Warren protégé running to replace the 89-year-old California senator. “Katie delivers because she’s smart and she has a backbone made out of steel,” Warren said in her endorsement. “She is exactly who Californians need as their next Senator.” Warren’s early embrace of Porter’s candidacy is a de facto snub of Feinstein, but also a reflection of Warren and Porter’s decades-long personal and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck With ‘People Get Ready’ Cover at MSG Concert

Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck Friday night at his monthly gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, performing two songs popularized by the late guitar god. “He was a musician that I always loved. He was the best. Jeff Beck just passed away… I couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff,” Joel told the audience. “This is a recording he did with Rod Stewart, called ‘People Get Ready.'” Joel and his band then launched into a rendition of the Curtis Mayfield-penned classic, which Beck and Stewart recorded for the guitarist’s 1985 LP Flash, and one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
