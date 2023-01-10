ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenya Moore Regrets Not Signing Prenup Amid Divorce From Marc Daly

By DeMicia Inman
 5 days ago

Kenya Moore emotionally discussed her pending divorce from Marc Daly as a guest on the Tamron Hall show. On Monday’s (Jan. 9) episode, the reality television star opened up with the daytime television host about her once-happy marriage. The 51-year-old model decided to separate from her Daly just three days after first appearing on Tamron Hall alongside him and their daughter Brooklyn in 2019.

“We were having problems and there was always this hope that we could get over it. You know, that we can go to counseling and it could be better and doing your show was like a highlight of our lives because it was the first time he was like really supportive of me. Our whole family was together,” Moore explained.

“And when we got back to Atlanta, we did a filming for Real Housewives and it was like this huge event that we had put a lot of energy into and it was a struggle just to like work through our differences, even during the show,” she added. “And a lot of it was exposed just how we weren’t getting along or we weren’t on the same page or as I said before, I just felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of person and wife to get along with him and his personality. And that’s not what a marriage is about.”

The former Miss USA continued to share her regret about not signing a prenup and how it was Daly who made the decision for the couple not to sign the legal agreement.

“I always say prenup for everyone because it protects both parties,” she detailed. “I used to date an agent, an NBA agent, and he would see all of these guys you know, that made $100 million and then they get married and they always take it away. So he would always tell me, you know prenups protect you, he would show me the prenup. And I understood it.

“But when it came to my marriage, I said I want a prenup. He was adamant about not having one and yeah, I regret not having one because my divorce right now is taking over. It’s still pending over two years now because we didn’t have a prenup.”

Moore and Daly first publicly announced their divorce in 2019 in separate statements. The couple began dating in December 2016 and wed six months later in a beach ceremony.

Kenya Moore on ‘Tamron Hall’
