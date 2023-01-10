Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

“We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”“Gov. Stitt also implied that our state was one of the best for business relocation,” said Munson. “21% of Oklahoma children live in poverty. 65% of Oklahoma’s population doesn’t have access to childcare. We have one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. As we saw just last year with the Panasonic deal, businesses are choosing not to move here. Until we take action to ensure that all Oklahomans have access to a strong public education, affordable healthcare, good paying jobs, and are treated with dignity, then we will be closed for business.”
It’s really sad to see the people of Oklahoma just sitting back and letting their futures being ruined right in front of them. It’s also sad to see a state that spends so much time and energy on keeping old ides, beliefs, technology, techniques, education, etc. The people invest in making old homes, buildings, roads, bridges, etc., instead of building new modern, updated, technological advanced systems. There has been no plan to modernize not only rural America, but even the metropolitan regions. Unfortunately, under Trump, there are a lot of states dealing with the effects of the Scam Economy of 2016-2020.
she is 100% correct. Oklahoma ranks near the bottom and just about everything and is not a desirable place to live in it's current state. The only list where Oklahoma would be in the top 10 is a list of the top 10 worst US states. nothing's going to change until the voters in the state stop electing people that want to continue to look to the past rather than the future.
