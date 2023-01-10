ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Scarr’s Father And Sister Address Gucci Mane’s Funeral Contribution

By Armon Sadler
 4 days ago
Rapper Big Scarr was recently laid to rest, with controversy arising after Gucci Mane ’s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir , posted receipts to prove the 1017 Records leader contributed to his deceased artist’s funeral. The proof came after Scarr’s sister accused Gucci of refusing to help finance the service.

“That 10k ain’t did sh*t but buy obituaries and flowers, boo,” his sister responded. “Yeah Gucci sent 10,000 and somebody else sent another 10 so it was 20,000 in all. And we ain’t get the flowers… I don’t give a f**k what nobody say. Gucci ain’t help with sh*t… My brother’s funeral was $60k in all. It’s still f**k him. What’s 10 to 60? What is 10k to 60?”

Their father, however, was more than grateful for what the “Lemonade” rapper offered.

“First of all, I got to send shouts out to Atlantic Records man. They gave my son a big boy chance,” the Memphis rapper’s father said on Monday (Jan. 9). “Gucci – I got to send shouts out to Gucci too. Y’all might not like it but I got to give my boy what he did, man. He gave my son a major major chance man. I can’t let y’all throw dude under the bus like that. Come on now, the truth is the truth, man. I gave nobody permission to do that.”

“I ain’t looking for nothing, I just want what rightfully belong to my son,” he continued. “I ain’t asking for nothing else. I don’t want nothing else. They sent they 10 bands. Gucci, he sent his 10 bands. I covered the rest. I appreciate that big time.”

He later mentioned his desire to speak directly before adding that the “Wasted” artist did, indeed, send flowers. All in all, from Scarr’s father’s end, it’s love.

This whole situation came about due to Big Scarr’s close friend, Quezz Ruthless, alleging that Gucci Mane promised to pay for his artist’s funeral and then did not follow through. He also accused Guwop of asking for the chains back that he gave the rapper upon signing him, which Scarr’s sister echoed and asserted they would not be returning them.

Gucci Mane’s wife posted the receipts following the funeral with the caption “20k total! @laflare1017 what u did to these folks mane !!” and “We also sent flowers & not even a thank u.”

Big Scarr died at his girlfriend’s home in Memphis due to an accidental overdose on Dec. 22. It is not known what exact drugs were the cause and whether or not they were prescribed.

Alicia Camps
4d ago

and 20k ain't nothing, but I beat she don't have it disposable without living off her recently passed loved one. smh. the nerve of this ungrateful folks

Reply
14
Derrick Cunningham
3d ago

It's not Gucci's responsibility to bury your loved one. I'm sorry for your loss, but the anger is misplaced. I agree with the father, I would be grateful for anyone that drops $20,000 on my loved one funeral. Gucci or anyone isn't entitled to give anything unless it's in writing? Blessings 🙌🏿

Reply
11
Charish Queen
4d ago

This is beyond sad. Who spending that on someone who passed and gone? Ya Allah. May Allah make this situation better for all involved. it's children starving hello.

Reply
10
