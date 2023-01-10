Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Transferred To Buffalo Home

NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is headed back to Buffalo, N.Y., reports Fox 19 Now . There, he will continue his recovery after being hospitalized due to a near-fatal injury on the field. On Monday (Jan. 9), the 24-year-old safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is on his way to New York, according to staff member Dr. William Knight IV.

Upon arriving on the East Coast, Hamlin will be admitted to a local hospital and will be under “very capable and excellent” care. Though he will continue to undergo a series of tests as he regains his physical strength and works with specialists, he is said to be recovering well .

Prior to his departure from Cincinnati, the standout defensive player began walking again, maintaining a regular diet and was visited by various family members and medical staff during his stay. While he appears to be fine neurologically and is expected to fully recover, he is expected to undergo therapy as he continues to heal from his near-death experience.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD.

On Sunday (Jan. 1), Damar Hamlin was injured while making a play during the Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, after which he had to be resuscitated on the field and transferred to the hospitalized in critical condition.

The game ended after Hamlin’s injury and was ultimately canceled by the NFL . The former University of Pittsburgh star has received an overwhelming show of support from fans and various teams across the NFL, with players wearing “Love For Damar” shirts during Week 18 of the league’s regular season.

On Sunday (Jan. 8), Hamlin was tuned into the Bills’ game against the New England Patriots, which Buffalo won 35-23. The Bills will face off against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday (Jan. 15) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.