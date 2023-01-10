ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Transferred To Buffalo Home

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HrhW_0k9iDYNM00

NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is headed back to Buffalo, N.Y., reports Fox 19 Now . There, he will continue his recovery after being hospitalized due to a near-fatal injury on the field. On Monday (Jan. 9), the 24-year-old safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is on his way to New York, according to staff member Dr. William Knight IV.

Upon arriving on the East Coast, Hamlin will be admitted to a local hospital and will be under “very capable and excellent” care. Though he will continue to undergo a series of tests as he regains his physical strength and works with specialists, he is said to be recovering well .

More from VIBE.com

Prior to his departure from Cincinnati, the standout defensive player began walking again, maintaining a regular diet and was visited by various family members and medical staff during his stay. While he appears to be fine neurologically and is expected to fully recover, he is expected to undergo therapy as he continues to heal from his near-death experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBIlv_0k9iDYNM00
Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD.

On Sunday (Jan. 1), Damar Hamlin was injured while making a play during the Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, after which he had to be resuscitated on the field and transferred to the hospitalized in critical condition.

The game ended after Hamlin’s injury and was ultimately canceled by the NFL . The former University of Pittsburgh star has received an overwhelming show of support from fans and various teams across the NFL, with players wearing “Love For Damar” shirts during Week 18 of the league’s regular season.

On Sunday (Jan. 8), Hamlin was tuned into the Bills’ game against the New England Patriots, which Buffalo won 35-23. The Bills will face off against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday (Jan. 15) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d71hf_0k9iDYNM00
Detail view of the video board honoring Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and then Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Vibe

R. Kelly Says Tasha K Is Sabotaging His Case With Jail Call Interview

R. Kelly has expressed during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simona that gossip blogger Tasha K has tried to sabotage his sex crimes court case. Per an audio recording, the infamous R&B crooner has accused Tasha K of “witness tampering” and leaking his personal information to his “girlfriends” ahead of his New York trial. He believes her actions are what caused his multiple partners to “turn on him.”More from VIBE.comJudge Orders Tasha K To Pay $4M To Cardi B Or Secure FundingAaliyah's Uncle Allegedly Continued Business With R. Kelly Despite Abusive RelationshipR. Kelly Issued Non-Disclosure Agreement To Aaliyah After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

El DeBarge Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges

Early Sunday morning (Jan. 8) while at a gas station, El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank, Calif. Local authorities took the soulful crooner into custody around 4 a.m. PT, according to TMZ. At the gas station, officers noticed his expired tags, but after approaching, they claim “an expandable metal baton [was] in plain sight.” More from VIBE.comShy Glizzy's Ex-Associate Claims He Regularly Drugged WomenGervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargeWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl Considering a baton is an illegal weapon, they began searching DeBarge’s vehicle and reportedly found pepper spray and narcotics,...
BURBANK, CA
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
People

Adam Zimmer's Cause of Death Confirmed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead: Reports

While performing a welfare check at his Minnesota apartment, police officers found Adam Zimmer dead on his couch Adam Zimmer's cause of death has been confirmed as due to chronic alcohol abuse. Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced the news on Friday, according to multiple outlets. The medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Cincinnati Bengals, where Zimmer was an assistant coach, first announced his death in a statement on Nov. 1. PEOPLE reached out to the Bengals for comment but did not immediately hear back. RELATED: TikTok...
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Vibe

Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: Report

Kanye West has quietly become a married man, once again. TMZ reports that Ye tied the knot with one of his employees, Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The duo recently held a private wedding ceremony to commemorate their love, although the newlywed couple has yet to file for official marriage certificates. More from VIBE.comLori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram PostGhostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem PlayerThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me" West and Censori are said to have known each other for a few...
Vibe

Gangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details Revealed

Gangsta Boo’s untimely passing on Jan. 1 put a dark cloud over the Hip-Hop community and 2023 as a whole. Popular producer Drumma Boy has now shared details of her forthcoming funeral and memorial services. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace,” the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 9). “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence!” The celebration of life will take place on Friday (Jan. 13) from 7 p.m. “until” at Railgarten in...
MEMPHIS, TN
msn.com

NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?

In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
Vibe

Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
Vibe

Eddie Murphy Jokes About Infamous Will Smith Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) at the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy advised aspiring entertainers to leave Will Smith’s wife alone.  “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind,” Murphy said. “It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”More from VIBE.comAngela Bassett's Golden Globe For 'Black Panther: Wakanda...
Vibe

Kenya Moore Regrets Not Signing Prenup Amid Divorce From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore emotionally discussed her pending divorce from Marc Daly as a guest on the Tamron Hall show. On Monday’s (Jan. 9) episode, the reality television star opened up with the daytime television host about her once-happy marriage. The 51-year-old model decided to separate from her Daly just three days after first appearing on Tamron Hall alongside him and their daughter Brooklyn in 2019.   “We were having problems and there was always this hope that we could get over it. You know, that we can go to counseling and it could be better and doing your show was like a highlight...
Vibe

Vibe

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy