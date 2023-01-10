ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curology Gets You Personalized Skincare Straight to Your Door

By Nishka Dhawan
 5 days ago
Finding the right products for your skin can be a hassle, especially with the variety of options and brands out there. The same goes for constantly finding the right dermatologist to evaluate your skin — it’s a tedious and expensive process.

How do you know whether you’re picking the right products for your skin, and how do you know that they’re actually going to work? That’s where a brand like Curology comes in, designed to deliver personalized skincare that meets your needs, along with a money-back guarantee if you’re not seeing the results you desire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKdmB_0k9iDTxj00

Buy Curology $29.95/month

What is Curology?

Curology is powered by 100+ dermatology providers who help design your custom prescription cream — for fighting acne or signs of aging. The process is straightforward: you’ll answer a few questions about your skin and be paired with one of Curology’s dermatology providers, who will then personalize your prescription formula. The best part is that you can get all this done without ever leaving your couch!

Curology products help tackle all sorts of skin issues including acne, wrinkles, dark spots and even clogged pores. The brand guarantees result in 90 days — or you’ll get your money back. Plus, you’ll have access to your dermatology provider for any questions or if your treatment plan needs adjustment as your skin evolves.

How to Sign up For Curology?

Signing up is easy. All you’ll have to do is enter your state and date of birth to see if you’re eligible for Curology. From there, you’ll build an account and outline your skincare needs through a short survey. This will include sharing your main skin concerns with Curology and adding a few selfies to your profile. The whole process won’t take you longer than five minutes.

After that, you’ll see a preview of the ingredients in your personalized prescription cream. Curology will also offer recommendations for additional products to add to your skincare routine, such as a moisturizer or cleanser.

Once you’ve placed your order, you’ll receive your bi-monthly Curology shipment straight to your door. As your skin needs change, Curology also makes it easy to adjust the products you receive.

How Much Does Curology Cost?

Your personalized prescription formula will cost $29.95 per month, excluding any additional non-prescription items you add to your purchase.

How Does Curology Work?

Each personalized skincare cream includes three active ingredients. Examples of these ingredients include, but aren’t limited to Tretinoin (a vitamin A derivative), Clindamycin (an antibiotic that fights acne) and Azelaic Acid (an exfoliant for unclogging pores). There are many other ingredients that Curology uses, and you’ll be able to see which ones your custom formula contains.

You’ll do your skincare routine right before bed, and leave the formula on overnight. Curology says with daily use you should start to see results between 6 to 12 weeks, although bear in mind that every skin type is different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esFmB_0k9iDTxj00

Buy Curology $29.95/month

If you’re looking for an easy way to get personalized skincare, and don’t want to go through the hassle of visiting a dermatologist’s office, subscribe to Curology now and hit your skincare goals in the new year.

