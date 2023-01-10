ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Somerville: No stone will be left unturned in bid to resolve school strikes

By Pa Scotland Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P90UE_0k9iDRCH00

Scotland’s Education Secretary has said she will leave “no stone unturned” to bring about a quick resolution of teacher strikes affecting schools across the country.

Shirley-Anne Somerville responded to questions from opposition MSPs about the ongoing industrial action, with one accusing her of being “chilled out and relaxed”.

Ms Somerville said there is still “some distance” between the two sides in the pay dispute.

On Tuesday, primary schools around the country closed after last-ditch talks failed to prevent strike action, with secondary school staff set to walk out on Wednesday.

Unions have demanded a 10% pay increase but the Scottish Government has offered 5%, including rises of up to 6.85% for the lowest-paid staff.

A meeting of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), which brings together unions, local authorities and the Scottish Government, took place on Monday in an attempt to avert the strike action.

As the Scottish Parliament resumed following the winter recess, Conservative Stephen Kerr spoke about the SNCT meeting.

He said: “Teachers are on strike for the first time in 40 years, because this SNP Government has repeatedly let them down.”

Ms Somerville said it had been “constructive”, adding that she could not give further details while negotiations are ongoing.

Referring to “anti-trade union” legislation at Westminster, she continued: “I will take no lectures from Mr Kerr or any other Conservative member of this parliament, saying that we should be doing more to actually settle disputes.”

The Lib Dems’ Willie Rennie asked if there would be a new offer for teachers, saying: “The Education Secretary does seem to be very chilled out and relaxed.”

Ms Somerville said both sides in the dispute would have to compromise in order to reach a resolution, adding: “We will, of course, leave no stone unturned to try and do that as quickly as possible.

“No one wants to see strike action in our schools.”

Striking teachers gathered outside Cosla’s headquarters in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon where the EIS general secretary accused the body and the Scottish Government of “Tory tactics” in trying to weaken the strike action.

Ms Andrea Bradley told members of the union she was confident of a victory in the ongoing dispute, but said employers were “dampening aspirations”.

She said: “The employers’ body knows, if teachers are paid more fairly for the work that they do, that will raise the aspirations of other workers too.

“Cosla and the Scottish Government, they don’t want that. They want to tie one set of negotiation arrangements to another, doing all that they can to dampen aspirations.

“Overall we have lost 20-25% of the value of our pay since 2008. That’s unfair and that’s unacceptable.”

Passing tram drivers also sounded their horns in support of the teachers, who were dressed in brightly coloured hats and T-shirts.

Speaking on BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme earlier, Ms Somerville described the union pay demands as “simply unaffordable”.

After talks ended in failure, members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) are taking strike action.

It follows SSTA and NASUWT members taking two days of action in December while EIS members walked out on November 24.

Asked whether she expected a new offer to be on the table before the end of the week, Ms Somerville said: “We’ll continue discussions with the unions.

“I think the challenge that we have is we remain some distance apart on what the Scottish Government and local government can afford and can put on the table from the union demand which is, of course, a 10% increase in pay.

“If that had been accepted, if the 5% had been accepted, you would’ve actually seen teachers have a 21.8% cumulative rise since 2018.

“So we’re trying very hard to have a fair and affordable package on the table but we do remain unfortunately some distance apart.”

She added: “The pay demands we’re having from our trade union colleagues are simply unaffordable for the Scottish Government working on a fixed budget, already allocated, also eroded by inflation and that does make it a very difficult and challenging process to come to a conclusion and resolution on.”

Earlier in the programme, Mike Corbett, NASUWT Scotland national official, echoed the concerns that unions and Government were still far away from agreement on pay.

He said the last offer made in November was “dressed up as an improved offer” but did not improve pay for the “vast majority of teachers”.

He added: “There’s still no formal revised offer on the table and that is the reason why our members and others feel they’ve got no alternative but to be out on strike again today and tomorrow.”

Nicola Sturgeon also spoke to journalists about the strike on Tuesday.

The First Minister said: “I deeply regret that we have industrial action in our schools.

“I don’t think that’s in the interest of young people at all.

“That said, I understand the strength of feeling of teachers and we highly value the teaching profession.”

However, she said: “I can’t create additional funding that we don’t have and I’ve tried to be really honest with unions across the public sector.

“We’re trying to be as fair as possible while maximising pay increases.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Unions have always fought for our rights – it’s time to defend theirs

The government has just announced a raft of new legislation that, if successfully passed, could spell the end of British trade unionism as we know it.Our trade unions have fought for us throughout history, from the London dock strike of 1889 and the miners’ strike almost 100 years later, to the emergence of new unions for the gig economy such as IWGB. I believe it is now our duty to stand with them and resist this legislative attack.In the past year, we have seen the largest series of industrial actions across numerous sectors in recent memory. And now, instead...
The Independent

Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
The Independent

Train operators given ‘revised mandate’ for latest union talks, Mark Harper says

Train company bosses will be working with a “revised mandate” which could include a better pay offer as they enter the latest round of talks with unions, the Transport Secretary has suggested.Mark Harper said train operators have been given his “permission” to make a new offer to the trade unions.The minister claimed he had made sure a “better deal” on pay was available to rail workers, as he continued to make the case for changing operating conditions on the railways.Mr Harper’s claims come as train operating companies, Network Rail and the trade unions are set to start the next round...
The Independent

Nurses threaten to double down as NHS strikes reportedly cause Cabinet rift

The Health Secretary has reportedly told unions he wants to persuade the Treasury to offer higher pay rises to NHS workers, while nurses have threatened to double down on strike efforts next month.Unison’s Sara Gorton has revealed that Steve Barclay’s tone has been “very different” in negotiations this week, and he privately told unions he wanted to secure a better pay offer from Number 10, according to The Observer.Ms Gorton told the newspaper that Mr Barclay had “talked about asking us to help make the case to the Treasury for the investment needed”.She added that the Health Secretary appeared willing...
The Independent

Brexit: Senior Tories back move to give MPs more say over scrapping EU laws

A host of senior Conservatives have backed an amendment designed to give MPs greater oversight over the scrapping of thousands of European Union laws.Downing Street said this week that it was keeping in place the deadline of removing all Brussels-made rules from British statute books by the end of the year.It has sparked fears that ministers will rip up about 4,000 laws with little oversight from Parliament.Former Brexit secretary David Davis and fellow former cabinet minister, Sir Robert Buckland, have signed a cross-party amendment calling for more transparency over what will be culled as part of the Retained EU Law...
The Independent

Boris Johnson had ‘£800,000 line of credit while at No 10’

Boris Johnson is said to have secured a £800,000 line of credit while Prime Minister, backed by a millionaire relative who wanted to run a quango. Canadian businessman Sam Blyth agreed to guarantee the huge credit facility for his distant cousin in December 2020 before it was taken out in February 2021, a newspaper report claims. Mr Blyth was considered, between late 2020 and early 2021 – when the guarantor arrangements were being put into place – for a position as chief executive of the British Council, a non-departmental public body, the Sunday Times states. One source told the paper Mr...
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘won’t apologise’ to Holocaust survivor over ‘invasion’ rhetoric

Suella Braverman has refused to apologise to a Holocaust survivor who said the Home Secretary’s description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to language the Nazis used to justify murdering her family.Ms Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting in her Fareham constituency in Hampshire on Friday evening.Ms Salter, who has been recognised with an MBE for her work on Holocaust education, likened Ms Braverman’s rhetoric on migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to that used by the Nazis during the Second World War.When I hear you using words against refugees like ‘swarms’ and...
The Independent

'We're looking at the options': Keir Starmer refuses to confirm if Labour will scrap tuition fees

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to confirm whether Labour would keep its promise to scrap tuition fees.Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, 15 January, the leader of the opposition said:During his leadership campaign in February 2020, Sir Keir promised to keep Jeremy Corbyn’s 2019 manifesto pledge to abolish the fees.However in a New Year’s speech this year, Sir Keir said: “We have got a number of propositions in relation to those fees that we will put forward as we go into the election.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Starmer says Tories have gone from 'clapping the nurses to sacking the nurses'Exploring privatisation of Channel 4 was ‘total waste of time and money’, Labour saysKeir Starmer's first speech of 2023 plagued by audio issues
The Guardian

Buns for votes scandal did not sway mayoral election, Canadian court rules

Efforts to bribe unsuspecting voters, allegations of candidate intimidation and a court challenge to an election result have cast a spotlight on the tumultuous, ruthless politics of a tiny west Canadian community. British Columbia’s supreme court this week weighed in on the row, upholding the fiercely contested results of a...
The Independent

Keir Starmer vows to slash ‘bureaucratic nonsense’ in NHS

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to get rid of “bureaucratic nonsense” to allow patients to bypass GPs and self-refer themselves to specialists.The Labour leader has also formally given backing to his shadow health secretary Wes Streeting’s reforms to effectively nationalise GP services.Labour has proposed making general practitioners salaried NHS employees, despite criticism in some quarters of the medical profession.Sir Keir, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, said that “if we don’t get real about reform, the NHS will die” – giving his backing to overhauling the current GP model.Mr Starmer also said he wants Labour to be “bold and courageous” in reforming...
The Independent

Warning of wintry showers and ice across UK from Sunday evening

Wintry showers are expected to create icy conditions across all four nations of the UK from Sunday evening, forecasters have warned.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice covering Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and the Midlands, while hundreds of flood warnings are in place across the UK.The alert, which warns that “wintry showers” will lead to “difficult driving conditions” due to slippery surfaces, is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.The Met Office has also issued a lengthy yellow warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland from 2pm on Sunday...
The Guardian

Blur’s Dave Rowntree: ‘I still wake at 3am thinking I’ve frittered my life away’

A couple of weeks before Christmas, and the planning meetings have just finished for two of 2023’s most anticipated gigs, by a British band who first rehearsed together 35 years ago. In July, Blur are due to play two nights at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium (only one concert was originally scheduled, but it sold out in two minutes). Their blend of ideas from British pop culture’s past, mixed with the peculiar optimism at the end of the last century, made them one of the biggest bands of the 1990s; they’ve only made two albums since, both of them tentative, tender but lovely: 2003’s Think Tank and 2015’s The Magic Whip.
The Independent

Women seeking abortions facing ‘cruel’ delays due to NHS funding row

Women seeking abortions are facing “cruel” delays because they are being blocked from choosing where they can get treatment, it has been warned.Charities have said that the failure of some NHS funding bodies to pay for out-of-area terminations is a breach of NHS rules and standards and is putting patients at risk.Dr Jonathon Lord, the medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, told The Independent the “complex and heavily bureaucratic rules” resulted in patients being forced to use their sole local provider or to travel long distances to a service run by that same provider elsewhere.And the Royal College of Obstetricians...
The Independent

Next nurses strike will be twice as big if no agreement reached, union warns

Double the number of nurses will be asked to strike in early February in a bid to increase pressure on the Government, union leaders have warned.The Royal College of Nursing has said that if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January, the next set of strikes will include all eligible members in England for the first time.This comes as ministers push for new laws requiring minimum levels of service on strike days – legislation which is expected to take around six months to pass through Parliament.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen described the Prime Minister’s position in...
The Independent

Voices: It’s ‘divorce month’ and we need to talk about the gender pensions gap

It was a conversation with my female, fortysomething friend at a new year’s party that got me thinking about the hidden forces at work on women’s finances. “We’re finalising our divorce,” she said. “It’s all amicable. I was surprised when my solicitor mentioned pensions though. I wouldn’t have thought about this.”It’s a good thing my friend’s solicitor did think about pensions. Because my friend’s soon-to-be-ex-husband is more than 10 years into his public sector career, and the pension that comes with it. My friend, on the other hand, has largely been self-employed – so no employer contributions to her...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘pledges to deliver tank squadron to Ukraine’ - OLD

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly agreed to deliver a squadron of tanks to Ukraine to aid the country’s efforts in re-taking territory lost to Russian forces.Four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will reportedly be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly afterwards.According to The Sun, a Downing St source said Mr Sunak will inform Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the plan on Saturday.A Downing Street source told the paper: “The Prime Minister has been clear that the UK has to stand by its commitment to Ukraine, and that includes ensuring it has the...
The Independent

Tory donor’s firm behind PPE delivery now to be paid millions to burn it

A company founded by a top Conservative Party donor that was paid £11m to deliver PPE kits during the pandemic will now be paid millions more to destroy them, it has been reported.Clipper Logistics, founded by Tory donor Steve Parkin, will now receive £4.5m to burn PPE including gowns, and surgical gloves that did not meet NHS standards, sparking criticism from opposition parties over alleged contract cronyism in the country. Two years ago, Clipper Logistics, one of the UK’s leading storage and delivery groups, received £11m of taxpayer money to deliver PPE kits, among £3.5bn-worth of emergency Covid contracts that went...
The Independent

What the papers say – January 15

Two of the papers focus on the drive-by shooting which left a little girl fighting for her life in hospital.The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Mirror report the seven-year-old is in a “critical condition” following the incident, which also injured another girl and four women.On tomorrow's front page: A girl of seven is fighting for life after she was gunned down in a drive-by shooting at a church funeral.https://t.co/mfj1Gik3YI pic.twitter.com/vgUSEhurrG— The Sun (@TheSun) January 14, 2023SUNDAY MIRROR: Girl, 7, fights for life after shooting #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4aPRNkpb66— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 14, 2023Elsewhere, The Observer says a rift in Cabinet has...
The Independent

UK to send Ukraine battle tanks as Russia launches fresh missile attacks

At least five people were killed and 20 pulled from rubble as Russia unleashed a major missile bombardment on Ukraine, smashing a nine-storey apartment block in the central city of Dnipro.At least 60 people, including 12 children, were wounded, and more people were still trapped under the rubble, the regional governor said.The attack came as Rishi Sunak told Volodymyr Zelensky the UK would send his country battle tanks – the first Western power to do so.The prime minister said the main battle tanks would help Kyiv to push Russian forces back.Government insiders said making the decision now would ensure...
The Independent

Family threaten legal action after ‘racial discrimination’ by soldiers at Windsor Castle

A Sikh family have accused two soldiers of racially discriminating against them at Windsor Castle.Rapinder Kaur, 36, says she, her turban-wearing husband and their two-year-old child were subjected to abuse by guards during a visit. Now they are threatening to take legal action against the government.Ms Kaur said that as the family were walking alongside the castle’s wall, two soldiers standing in a palace window made inappropriate “We are watching you” gestures while laughing and showing them the middle finger.They made complaints to the Royal Collection Trust, which operates the palace, and the Ministry of Defence (MOD), which bears responsibility...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy