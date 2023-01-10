Read full article on original website
Marvel's Karen Gillan shares first look at new movie
Marvel star Karen Gillan has provided fans with a first look at her upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. The film, which is directed by Lisa Steen, follows an "aimless millennial" called Louise (Gillan) who ends in physical therapy after drunkenly breaking her hip. There, she makes a connection with an elderly...
Lovecraft Country star lands next lead movie role
Lovecraft Country and King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis has landed her next movie role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has joined the cast for Ava DuVernay’s next film. The Selma director will write and direct the film, which is based on Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction book, Caste: The...
First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's Netflix rom-com
Netflix's Your Place or Mine has blessed us with a first trailer. Featuring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as one-time lovers turned best pals Debbie and Peter, the story puts them in a Holiday-esque situation as they swap lives for a week. They happen to be polar opposites...
Marvel boss explains Ant-Man 3 villain's motivations
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has explained the motivations behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's villain, Kang the Conqueror. The trailer for Ant-Man 3 revealed the return of Jonathan Majors' Kang after he debuted in the MCU in the Disney+ series Loki. Now, he's set to become the MCU's next big bad with this movie outing.
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals on PS5, Xbox and PC
One of the best sci-fi horror games of all time has been rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with Dead Space set for release on Friday, January 27. Improved in every way from the 2008 original, the Dead Space remake brings a more...
Scream 6 reveals clues about the film in an unconventional way
"Would you like to play a game?" Scream 6 is almost upon us, but not much has been revealed about the plot as yet, until now. Ghostface has announced a game on Twitter, where all you have to do is complete the crossword puzzle to get some more hints of what to expect in the upcoming instalment of the franchise.
First look at New Girl's Jake Johnson in new movie Self Reliance
The first look image of New Girl and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson in his new film Self Reliance has been released. In Self Reliance, which Johnson has also written and directed, he plays Tommy who gets invited to play a game where he can win a million dollars if he can avoid the hunters that are out to kill him.
Nicolas Cage addresses potential Spider-Man return
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured Miles Morales teaming up with various alternate universe wall-crawlers, including Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir. The first of two sequels, Across the Spider-Verse, is on the way and we've seen that it features a major number of new alternate Spideys. But it looks like there wasn't enough room to bring back the first film's Spideys, apart from the main trio of Miles, Spider-Gwen and Peter B Parker.
Emma Roberts lands next TV role in dark comedy series
Emma Roberts has found her next TV project. The actress will produce and star in Second Wife for Hulu opposite Lucifer star Tom Ellis. The dark comedy will follow Sasha (Roberts) — a woman who runs away from New York to find a fresh start in London after a messy breakup. There, she falls in love with recently-divorced father Jacob (Ellis) and they impulsively get married.
Leonardo DiCaprio had to be persuaded to join Titanic, shares James Cameron
Titanic wouldn't be what it is without Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and their chemistry as Jack and Rose. While it's common knowledge that Winslet lobbied hard to land the role, director James Cameron has revealed that he had to really try to convince DiCaprio to sign on. Speaking to...
First trailer for Industry and Class stars' new rom-com Rye Lane
The first trailer for Rye Lane, the rom-com starring Vivian Oparah (Class) and David Jonsson (Industry), has dropped. The film, which is being directed by Raine Allen-Miller, sees the pair play Yas and Dom, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups. After they connect over the course of an eventful...
And Just Like That season 2 reveals first look at Aidan and Carrie's reunion
And Just Like That season two has revealed a first look at the reunion between Carrie and Aidan. Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) is a former flame of Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) from Sex and the City, and fans last saw him in the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2, in which he was married.
Final Fantasy 16 boss addresses PC release speculation
Final Fantasy XVI executive producer has addressed the speculation around a PC version of the game, but he's failed to make things any clearer. The latest entry in Square Enix's JRPG series was announced in 2020, mentioning that it was a timed PS5 exclusive. The most recent trailer, which debuted just last month, echoed that sentiment. Considering how Final Fantasy VII Remake (and even Sony's first-party games) came to PC after the dust settled on their PlayStation releases, it certainly feels like a PC version is certain.
Ginny and Georgia star wants season 3 to go in a "new direction"
Ginny and Georgia's Damian Romeo wants the writers to take his character in a "new direction" in season three. The actor portrays jock Matt Press in the hit Netflix series, and while he didn't have a huge role in the first season, we get to see a lot more of him in season two as he and Abby (Katie Douglas) strike up a destructive relationship.
How you can get free tickets to M3GAN this weekend in the UK
M3GAN cinema tickets are available for free this weekend in the UK — but only if your name is Megan. Showcase Cinemas is celebrating the UK release of the acclaimed Blumhouse horror by offering free cinema tickets to anyone named Megan from Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 15.
The Batman's Matt Reeves to meet with James Gunn to plan BatVerse at DC
The Batman director Matt Reeves will soon engage with James Gunn on what his plans are for the BatVerse. In the autumn of 2022, Gunn (known for rebooting The Suicide Squad and making three Guardians of the Galaxy movies) and regular collaborator Peter Safran were installed as the new CEOs of DC Studios, with an 8-to-10-year plan in their back pockets.
Snowpiercer Season 4 cancelled amid hopes for 'new home'
Snowpiercer season four, which was set to be the final season of the series, is no longer due to air. Although production on the popular show's finale has completed, TNT has decided not to go ahead with releasing it... so somewhere out there, just beyond reach, season four does exist.
Yellowjackets season 2 trailer shows first-look at Elijah Wood in action
Yellowjackets season 2 has unleashed its first teaser trailer, offering fans a taste of Elijah Wood's newcomer Walter. Clocking in at one minute, the engrossing footage reintroduces the likes of Christina Ricci's Misty Quigley, Melanie Lynskey's Shauna Shipman and Juliette Lewis's Nat Scatorccio, who survived an aero-disaster in the Canadian wilderness as high-schoolers.
First trailer for Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's new movie
Kit Harington has come a long way from Jon Snow, swapping swords and wolves for influencer wives and babies in his new film Baby Ruby. However, a trailer for this new thriller suggests that it could be equally as terrifying as the White Walkers, taking viewers into a fever dream of postpartum psychosis, unable to tell what is real and what it not.
The Bear boss teases what's next for season 2
The Bear showrunner Christopher Storer has teased what's next for the acclaimed series, saying that season two is where the show "properly begins". The FX series stars Jeremy Allen White (of Shameless US fame) as young chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, who leaves the fine dining world and returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop.
