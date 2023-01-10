ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aldi’s FITT cube is here to help you get fit – and it only costs £80

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jW3tU_0k9iDFqn00

January is in full swing now, with the first month of the year being a time many people reassess their daily wellbeing habits and set new fitness goals . Not to mention trying both veganuary and Dry January . There are a few bargains to bag too, with some retailers offering final reductions in the January sales .

Whether you’re still going strong with any New Year’s resolutions, or simply fancy trying something different for 2023 , we’re here to help you get the best prices with our expert shopping guides.

Affordable retailer Aldi i s known for serving up exciting Specialbuys and dupes of pricier products from Pixi , It Cosmetics , Le Creuset, The White Company , Ugg , and more. In fact, the middle aisle is a veritable treasure trove of bargain buys`all year round, and as predicted, this month’s offerings including lots of health and fitness products.

An increasingly popular exercise buy is the clever FITT cube, which is a multi-tasking tool for use alongside different workout regimes. Designed for use much like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), this workout’s name stands for: frequency, intensity, time and type.

Usually coming with an RRP of around £120 – such as this New Image FITT cube available at Argos (£120, Argos.co.uk ) – the cube’s undoubtedly an investment buy. And while we have spotted a discount on the more expensive cube in the Amazon January sales , Aldi’s offering has them both beat.

Read on for everything we know about the bargain fitness buy.

Crane FITT cube multi gym: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290n1G_0k9iDFqn00

Priced at just shy of £80, this Crane FITT cube is an online Aldi Specialbuys exclusive, so you won’t find this bargain exercise buy anywhere in-store. Created for use as part of a FITT workout, the cube’s sides work for different exercise types.

The multi-tasking fitness tool has a steel frame and can be used for cardio, resistance and strength training, as well as for endurance and flexibility. Components include a seat and stepper, and this 43.5cm x 38cm x 38.5cm piece of kit is a practical and compact exercise purchase if you’re pushed for space. You’ll also get a set of 7kg resistance bands, a user guide, an exercise chart and a nutrition and health guidance for additional information and support.

You can do a whopping 100 workout moves with the cube – covering step, twist, move and jump actions – and there’s a built-in step counter too. It doesn’t need to be built either as the cube comes fully assembled for additional ease of use, and there are online FITT video workouts to follow if you need an additional exercise steer. Who needs a gym membership anyway?

Buy now

New Image FITT cube total body workout, black: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yR2Qi_0k9iDFqn00

A very similar-looking New Image FITT cube is currently on sale at Amazon, with £40 now sliced off the price. This is the cheapest deal we’ve spotted, with the same FITT cube also being sold at other retailers including Argos (£120, Argos.co.uk ).

Much like Aldi’s version, the fitness box has been created to help you do several different types of exercises, from strength exercises to building endurance and incorporating resistance elements. And like Aldi’s offering, a pair of 7kg resistance bands are also included, and there’s a seat and stepper too.

The brand bills it as being a “portable gym-in-a-box” because this tool lends itself to so many workout types. Plus, while it’s on sale at Amazon, the price will leave you with change from £100 too. That’s much cheaper than signing up for a gym membership and means you can work out from the comfort of your own home. But it is still £10 more expensive than Aldi’s version, so it’s your call.

Buy now

Looking for support while you workout? We’ve rounded up the best sports bras .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets

An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
The Independent

The makeup brands still using cancer-linked ‘forever chemicals’

Makeup products sold in the UK by major brands has been found to contain “forever chemicals”.The pollutants, known as PFAS, have been linked to serious health conditions, including cancer. Poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances are resistant to oil and water, making them highly valuable to the makeup industry due to their long-lasting wear time. They are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not naturally break down.PFAS are also found in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs and countless other consumer products made since the 1940s. High levels of exposure have been linked with birth defects, thyroid...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy