ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

New study to track respiratory viruses

By Nina Massey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmmHk_0k9iDCCc00

Researchers are hoping to better understand respiratory viruses like colds and flus through the launch of a new study.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute’s new respiratory virus and microbiome initiative (RVI) will lay the groundwork for large-scale surveillance of the viruses.

It will build on the Institute’s genomics expertise and the experience gained while sequencing millions of Covid-19 genomes during the pandemic.

The initiative aims to develop the capability for routine genomic surveillance of respiratory viruses, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus and rhinovirus.

We aim to help answer some of the most pressing public health questions, while at the same time addressing some of the gaps in our basic knowledge about respiratory infection and health

Dr Ewan Harrison, RVI

It could also allow emerging pathogens, which could lead to potential pandemics, to be monitored.

Experts suggest the data gathered through nose and throat swab samples will lead to a better understanding of common diseases present in the UK.

It will also act as an early warning system for new viruses, support public health responses, and enable research into the transmission and evolution of respiratory bugs.

Researchers say better understanding of which pathogen strains are in circulation will help generate new vaccines and ensure existing ones are likely to be protective.

Dr Ewan Harrison, head of the RVI at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “The RVI is an exciting opportunity to build on the technology and methodology that has been developed for genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 during the pandemic.

“We aim to help answer some of the most pressing public health questions, while at the same time addressing some of the gaps in our basic knowledge about respiratory infection and health.

Genomic sequencing offers incredible opportunity to track viruses globally

Gordon Dougan, Wellcome

“Ultimately, we hope to contribute to global efforts to further establish pathogen genomics for routine public health and research, and as part of pandemic preparedness.”

The RVI team will initially establish combined genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid), flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other common respiratory viruses in a single test.

But the ultimate goal is to determine all of the genes and all of the species – including viral, bacterial and fungal species – present in a single nose swab sample.

Gordon Dougan, director of infectious disease at Wellcome, said: “Genomic sequencing offers incredible opportunity to track viruses globally.

“It can give researchers and policymakers a finger on the pulse of where and how they are circulating. This is vital information for preparing healthcare and research systems.”

This initiative is an exciting development in expanding the UK pathogen genomics capability that has been so vital to our health protection activity in recent years

Professor Susan Hopkins, UKHSA

He added: “This approach is an example of how science can be used to detect rising levels of infectious diseases and identify its sources and drivers.

“It could also become a blueprint to strengthen virus tracking in other countries.

“Preventing future pandemics depends on countries around the world working together to ensure early intervention on infectious disease rise and spread.”

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “This initiative is an exciting development in expanding the UK pathogen genomics capability that has been so vital to our health protection activity in recent years.

“Genomic sequencing has been crucial in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to be pivotal in global efforts to address all kinds of threats to health in the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long does Covid last and what stages do sufferers go through?

The emergence of a highly transmissible new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, has revived concern about the spread of the virus in the UK this January.A relative of Omicron, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the state of New York in October 2022, already accounts for more than 40 per cent of American cases and is said to be spreading more than twice as fast as BQ.1.1, one of the most common variations in the UK, according to The Guardian.The variant has been detected in the UK and is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced.There...
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
EverydayHealth.com

High Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Again Due to Possible Cancer Risk

Four lots of the generic high blood pressure medication quinapril tablets have been recalled by its manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, because of abnormally high amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity. Recent testing revealed levels of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptable daily intake...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
msn.com

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy