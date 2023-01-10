ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Andrew Tate leaves court in handcuffs amid human trafficking investigation

By Mary-Kate Findon
 5 days ago

Andrew Tate and his brother left a Romanian court in handcuffs after the pair appealed their detention amid a human trafficking investigation.

This video shows the controversial influencer leave court and walk into the back of a police van while holding the Quran.

The brothers are facing an investigation into multiple allegations including human trafficking, rape, and organised crime charges.

They were detained in the country last month, and Mr Tate’s lawyer claims there is “no evidence” to support the allegations.

