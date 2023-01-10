Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Out-of-control tractor-trailer with 50K load crashes into Puget Sound
KITSAP CO., Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said a driver is okay after their truck lost its brakes and ended up underwater Wednesday. The driver was hauling a 50,000-pound load when the truck lost its brakes while driving down E. Main St in Manchester. He told deputies...
q13fox.com
Dry for Seattle, soggy for Seahawks in Santa Clara
While Seattle will enjoy mostly dry weather today, the Seahawks are facing rain, wind and maybe lightning in Santa Clara today. For us locally, highs will soar above average into the low to mid 50s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks. Rain is most likely near the Oregon state line and along the coast.
q13fox.com
Rain returns Sunday after Seattle hit record warmth Saturday.
Seattle - What a gorgeous day across the region and not only did we experience mostly dry conditions we saw record warmth. SeaTac hit 59 and that ties the record set back in 1968. To put our seasonal highs in perspective the Seattle area should see temps landing in the...
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
Man hit in head with hammer in Downtown Seattle robbery
Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit in the head with a hammer in a Downtown Seattle robbery. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., the suspect went up to the victim at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street, hit him in the head with the hammer, and stole his backpack.
KOMO News
2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals
A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
kpq.com
Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash
There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
secretseattle.co
Iconic Luke’s Lobster Roll Shop Opens In Seattle This Weekend
Looking for a delicious lobster roll in Seattle? You’ll want to check out the Luke’s Lobster roll shop that just opened this week right by Pike Place Market. They opened their doors on Thursday, January 12 so you can check them out this weekend!. Read on for all...
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
q13fox.com
Underground tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will benefit Ship Canal
SEATTLE - An underground tunnel project aimed at keeping pollution out of Puget Sound has reached its half-way mark to completion. The underground sewage tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will eventually measure 2.7 miles long and 19 feet in diameter. When completed, the tunnel will be large enough to store up to 30 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff during heavy rains, according to the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, which falls under Seattle Public Utilities.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Power outage for 4,400+ West Seattle customers after tree falls in North Delridge
4:03 PM: Widespread outage reports. Don’t know yet where it originated. 4400+ customers per Seattle City Light map. Updates to come. 4:06 PM: Wires are reported down at 26th/Juneau. … This is affecting some major intersections such as Fauntleroy/35th and 35th/Avalon so please remember that when the signals are out, it’s an all-ways stop.
Seattle manufacturing plant gives second chance to those transitioning out of prison
SEATTLE — Labor shortages are an issue in almost every industry, but one aerospace manufacturing company in Seattle said employers are overlooking qualified workers. Pioneer Industries operates two manufacturing plants in south Seattle and has many services across Washington state. What sets them apart is that 62% of their manufacturing workforce is currently made up of people who have previously been incarcerated.
q13fox.com
Family of Tacoma student killed near bus stop says he "loved everybody"
Tacoma, wash. - A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.
Seattle, Washington
Man Injured in Ballard Stabbing
One man was wounded in a stabbing in Ballard late Tuesday. At 11:55 p.m., police received a report that a man had been stabbed near Northwest 48th Street and Leary Avenue Northwest. Officers found the victim, a 42-year-old man, and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The...
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
Yardbarker
16 amazing Seattle day trips, according to someone who grew up there
Seattle, my hometown, is known for a variety of things; good coffee, evergreen trees, and a love for our sports teams. However, many amazing places await discovery in every direction, from as little as a 30-minute ferry ride to as long as a couple of hours' drive. Here are my recommendations for the best day trips from the city.
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
