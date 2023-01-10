ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins KC Current ownership group

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i15Jp_0k9iD2Sb00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a new investment.

The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday that Mahomes joins wife Brittany in the club’s ownership group . The move makes Mahomes the first active NFL player to have a stake in an NWSL team.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Mahomes said.

“Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

The Mahomes have already made the Current a family event. Mahomes wore “Matthews” jerseys to past matches to support his then-fiancé’s ownership in the team. They’ve also taken daughter Sterling to matches and Current practices .

The Kansas City Current is in the middle of building a new stadium dedicated to the team along Kansas City’s riverfront. It is expected to open in 2024.

The organization was founded two years ago by an ownership group made up of Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes. The team also made it to the NWSL Championship last season.

Mahomes already owns part of Sporting KC , Kansas City Royals and just invested in a new pickleball franchise .

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

