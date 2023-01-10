ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What You Might Have Missed On Social Media This Week

By Kay
Hello and welcome to a new series where I continue to consume too much social media. But it’s all for a good cause – sharing what you might have missed from your favorite Real Housewives on their various platforms. While the holidays were busy causing family drama in our own homes, escapism was alive and well in the world of Bravolebrities. Here’s what they were posting this week.

Margaret Josephs Picks A Side

If you’re not following Joe Gorga on social media, I highly recommend. His inspirational quotes using the same recycled pictures of himself looking pensive is gold. And wondering whether or not it’s satire will keep you on your toes. While this isn’t particularly Juicy (pun intended), Joe decided to take a break from Instagram life coaching and take the family to Aruba. He posted various slides of himself with his family. Not to mention a shaky clip of him recording wife Melissa Gorga’s butt while she dances off beat. Are we getting an “On Display” remix in 2023? What makes this post interesting is actually the comments. Or one in particular – from Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Margaret Josephs . Rumors swirled this summer about Joe and Melissa having a blow out during filming with Teresa Giudice . Which seemed to be the case since they skipped her wedding. So Marge commenting, “Happy New Year Gorga’s! Love you all so much” a hint on whose side she’s on?

Kyle Richards Is All In

I will never totally understand Kyle Richards’ love for Teddi Mellencamp . Teddi was widely hated by fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she continues to be an annoying fixture on social media. But that hasn’t stopped Kyle from promoting her friend. I guess some would consider that being a good pal. I just think it’s putting blinders on. Regardless, Kyle seems perfectly happy to support Teddi’s grift of being an accountability coach. Suggesting clients eat 500 calories a day certainly seems like a hard sell but Kyle is all in. Teddi recently posted a picture of a few friends at the gym, including Kyle. And Kyle reposted it to her own Instagram , presumably because it’s a really good picture of her. Teddi’s caption read in part, “The girls. We all have different goals, different dreams, but the one thing we have in common is that we want to see each other succeed. That’s friendship but it’s also accountability. Because there’s always going to be a time where you want to give up, want to make excuses, want to quit. But accountability won’t let you. Accountability also means posting this pic despite so many things.” Sigh. Just say you wanted to post a cute pic and be done with it.

Ashley Darby Serves New Year New Me Energy

I am personally loving Ashley Darby’s new journey into single womanhood. Well, maybe not so single, given her relationship with Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson . But let’s face it – anything is better than her being with he who shall not be named. Either way, Ashley wants her fans to know that she appreciates their support as she navigates her new life. The Real Housewives of Potomac star posted an up close selfie of herself and told her followers, “Thank you all for supporting me. The way you beautiful souls are rooting for me is the same energy I’m giving back to you. Even though the New Year is really in March, let us welcome this renewed sense of peace, energy, and prosperity. Cheers babes!” To which I say: the New Year is in March!?

The Tres Amigas Are Back

Say it ain’t so! But apparently it is. We already know Vicki Gunvalson was filming scenes for Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County . But what I didn’t know was that she was happily reconnecting with the two other members of the dreaded Tres Amigas. I know Vicki stayed friends with Tamra Judge after their firing , but Vicki and Shannon Beador seemed to have some pretty bad blood after Vicki’s exit. Unfortunately, I don’t think Shannon knows when to quit a friendship and Tamra’s return likely gives her the ally she so desperately needs on the show. Tamra showed some love for the trio with a recent post on Instagram . The three of them are posing, hold up one, two and three fingers, obviously as a nod to their nickname. Tamra asked fans, “Who’s ready for # RHOC to start? Loving the Season 17 cast and so happy to be back. Tell me your predictions below and who you’re excited to see.” Now Tamra knows this is shady because naturally, the comments are full of Vicki hate. But it’s too late – we are stuck with these three next season whether we like it or not.

