ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Damteks Offering Traceable Recycled Acrylic Yarn With Haelixa

By Alexandra Harrell
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDTDo_0k9iCxzw00

Swiss traceability company Haelixa is collaborating with Damteks Textiles to mark and trace the Turkish manufacturer’s recycled acrylic yarn . Now Damteks customers can order recycled yarn with the unique Haelixa DNA marker already attached.

“The textile industry is adapting to the requests of consumers and regulators for more transparency and credibility when it comes to eco-friendly materials,” said Dr. Michela Puddu, CEO and co-founder of Haelixa. “Haelixa solutions allows Damteks to offer to brands traceable products that showcase their recycled origins.”

The Haelixa solution DNA markers are solved in liquid and applied to fibers as a fine spray. Spot checks are completed after spraying to determine the presence of the DNA and identify the product. The test is based on PCR technology, similar to what’s employed in some Covid tests, that’s 100 percent reliable and has forensic validity.

Damteks saw an increase in demand for blended yarn in the past year, with the request most often being for a composition of 30 percent recycled fiber with 70 percent standard fiber. It offers the yarn with Haelixa DNA to validate the recycled acrylic in the mix.

The Haelixa team visited the Damteks recycling facility in Istanbul to kick off the partnership that will continue throughout 2023. The traceability program designed for them has the DNA sprayed on the recycled fibers before spinning. The project also saw the use of a tailored Haelixa liquid sprayer designed by the team based in Switzerland. When manufacturers don’t have built-in moisturizing systems, Haelixa provides a custom unit to shower the DNA liquid onto the fibers. This unique sprayer is engineered to match the individual customer’s mechanical processing needs.

Damteks is a family-owned business that offers environmentally responsible options for its production processes. On top of the certifications it has obtained—including GRS, RCS, GOTS and OCS—Damteks decided to have its products “marked and traced by Haelixa” for additional credibility and reliability.

“As a manufacturer, we feel the pressure to offer sustainability [sic] options to our customers,” İsmail Cem Atalay, board member of Damteks, said. “Our project with Haelixa allows us to ensure that we are offering the best product while taking into consideration the future of the planet.”

Damteks plans to offer marked and traced by Haelixa yarn in different dyes to brands.

In October 2022, Haelixa began tracing Egyptian cotton from the source up to premium shirts through a DNA marker it developed to label the raw material “premium Egyptian cotton.” And in June of last year, the Swiss company partnered with Nettle Circle to provide the first available known traceable nettle fiber, a sustainable option getting increased interest from fashion innovators and royalty alike.

Haelixa develops and commercializes physical product traceability solutions to ensure full end-to-end supply-chain consumer good traceability, focusing on sustainable manufactured products, such as organic or recycled textiles. Based on DNA markers, the Haelixa technology is physically applied to the material and stays linked to it, providing a traceable physical fingerprint from producer to retail.

Damteks began as a factory manufacturing operation in 1997. Alongside acrylic yarn production, Damteks expanded its operations to cotton yarn production in 2021, becoming a co-founder of ABM Cotton.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Standard Fiber Taps Noble Biomaterials for Healthy Home Textiles

After recently launching partnerships with bedding brands Rest Duvet and Silvon Home, Noble Biomaterials announced a new collaboration with home textile maker Standard Fiber. Standard will incorporate Noble’s Ionic+ mineral microbial finish in its home textile products. Ionic+ uses positively charged silver ions, which are attracted to negatively charged odor-causing bacteria’s DNA, disrupting its respiration, cell division and replication process. The silver ions are permanently bound within polymer fibers so they won’t wash out over time. Standard plans to incorporate Ionic+ technology across multiple home goods product categories, including mattress textiles, pads, toppers, and encasements; basic bedding and towels for consumer and institutional...
Sourcing Journal

Renewcell Delivers First Shipment from New Plant

Renewcell is celebrating. The Swedish sustaintech company, which recycles cellulostic textile waste and transforms it into Circulose material, has shipped its first batch of dissolving pulp produced at its new Renewcell 1 plant in Sundsvall, a Swedish city approximately 230 miles north of Stockholm, to a client. The sale is the latest step in realizing the facility’s initial capacity of 60,000 tons per year. “After building the new factory in Sweden this first delivery from Renewcell 1 is an exciting milestone for us as a company, as well as a major step forward towards making fashion circular at scale. We’re excited to continue...
Sourcing Journal

Devan Chemicals Launches Allergen Control Tech at Heimtextil

At the Heimtextil home textiles show, being held through Jan. 13 in Frankfurt, Germany, Belgium-based textile company Devan Chemicals launched its Purissimo NTL bio-based allergen control technology. Using probiotic encapsulation technology, the biodegradable additive can be applied to textiles during the finishing stage of manufacturing. Purissimo NTL’s shell is based on a natural cross-linked, bio-based polymer, which results in microcapsules that are up to 97 percent bio-based and readily biodegradable. Purissimo NTL works by encapsulating dormant probiotic bacteria (spores). The microcapsule product is then integrated into textiles, where friction opens the capsules and releases the spores. Those spores absorb humidity, self-activate and...
Sourcing Journal

Fired Myanmar Workers Dismiss Adidas Supplier’s Offer: ‘We Cannot Accept That’

A Taiwan-owned Adidas supplier in Myanmar has asked more than two dozen workers to return to work after they were fired for heading a protest over low wages and oppressive working conditions, Myanmar Now reported Wednesday. But 17 have refused to sign a new employment contract with Myanmar Pou Chen. Another nine accepted compensation before resigning. Agreeing to the “unfair and one-sided” terms, they told the outlet, would have required them to drop their demands and abstain from future demonstrations. “We were asked to sign a contract that said we were satisfied and would not negotiate further. We cannot accept that,” Phyo...
Sourcing Journal

‘Big Evolution’ Coming to Fast-Growing Fashion Resale

Bargain hunters will have a lot more to look forward to in 2023 as the resale revolution continues to change the way people shop for clothes, industry experts said. The year of branded resale that was 2022 was only the beginning, said Noelle Sadler, chief marketing officer at ThredUp. Over the past 12 months, more than 120 brands launched resale programs, or three times as many as in 2021, according to the secondhand e-tailer’s Recommerce 100 index. These included Hot Topic, Tommy Hilfiger and Torrid, each of which tapped ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service platform to seize a slice of what is poised to...
Sourcing Journal

Fake Cashmere Lands Popular Marketplace in Hot Water

The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) sued Etsy for its role in promoting the sale of fake cashmere products, similar to its previous legal battle with Amazon. The global trade group, which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers selling cashmere, on Dec. 30 filed a lawsuit claiming that Etsy is aiding, abetting and participating in the sale of falsely labeled apparel and accessories. CCMI said the platform has allowed its vendors to sell “huge quantities of counterfeit garments” advertised as 100-percent cashmere, when they’re produced from man-made or synthetic fibers like acrylic, polyester, nylon and rayon, as well as standard...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Watch: Retailers at Risk in 2023

Retailers just skating by might have no choice but to file for bankruptcy if holiday sales failed to get them back in the black. Bed Bath & Beyond is already under the microscope in the earliest days of the new year. Sources said the ailing home goods retailer could file for bankruptcy before its new fiscal year begins next month. The Union, N.J.-based chain tops most retail restructuring professionals’ watchlists of retailers teetering on the brink. Though bankruptcies help companies wiggle out of weighty debts, they don’t necessarily come cheap, especially when filers need to call in financial, legal, restructuring and investment...
Sourcing Journal

Mango Publishes Tier 3 Suppliers as Part of Sustainability Push

Mango kicked off the new year by becoming Spain’s first major fashion company to publicly divulge a list of its Tier 3 suppliers, the retailer revealed Monday. The move, which follows last year’s publication of its Tier 1 and 2 factories, another Spanish fashion nameplate first, is part of a broader sustainability strategy that aims to provide full traceability and transparency of Mango’s supply chain. Drilling down this deep isn’t easy. In a 2021 survey of more than 200 brands, retailers, suppliers, manufacturers and sourcing agents in the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, only 19 percent of respondents claimed to have...
Sourcing Journal

Primaloft Partner Closer to Building Sustainable Manufacturing Plant

Origin Materials Inc. is scaling onwards and upwards in a big way. The carbon-negative materials company with the mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials secured funding to build a new factory in Louisiana. The company announced that the Louisiana State Bond Commission plans to give its final approval of up to $1.5 billion of tax-exempt bondstofinance the construction of Origin 2, its first world-scale manufacturing facility to be located in Geismar, La. In February, the pending state and local incentives were estimated to be worth more than $100 million. In addition, a private activity bond (PAB) volume cap allocation from the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Modern Meadow’s Making PFAS-Free Outdoor-Minded Material With Taiwan Textile Innovator

Sixty-seven percent of consumers say sustainable materials are an essential purchasing factor, McKinsey & Company reported in its 2020 sustainability in fashion survey. Modern Meadow and Singtex partnered to meet this demand head on. Modern Meadow, an R&D biotechnology company, announced a co-development partnership with Singtex, a global eco-friendly functional textiles supplier, to develop new and innovative biomaterials across various applications, starting with a sustainably produced, high-performance, waterproof membrane-based material for outdoor apparel. “As the consumer demand for products that are environmentally friendly accelerates, this partnership is essential to deliver high-performing sustainable materials at scale to market, creating real-world impact,” said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

EY Advisors Offer Take on ESG, Make Business Case for Green

Momentum around environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks within organizations is gaining steam and a group of Ernst & Young (EY) advisors also made the business case for implementation.  What to integrate and how to do so effectively when it comes to ESG are questions gaining ground across industries. That push is also leading to more questions around the murky subject of how those efforts can actually be measured, particularly in the world of finance.  A group of EY executives aimed to offer clarity during a talk at CES 2023, the annual tech trade show taking place in Las Vegas this week,...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Accused of ‘Greenwashing on a Grotesque Scale’

Amazon launched Amazon Aware in March to help customers shop for more sustainable apparel, home and beauty essentials. Now the same range is being accused of “greenwashing on a grotesque scale” after it emerged that the so-called “thoughtfully designed” items are being swaddled in a surfeit of plastic and paper packaging. The revelation comes courtesy of the Telegraph, which ordered 20 of the line’s 103 products, which have organic, recycled or bio-based origins and are available in Canada, Europe and the United States. All but the recycled toilet paper hailed from far-flung countries such as Pakistan and Vietnam, requiring copious amounts...
Sourcing Journal

Still Here Drops a Nostalgic Knit Capsule Collection

Still Here is stepping into something cozy this winter. The New York-based denim brand, founded by the husband and wife duo Sonia and Maurice Mosseri, introduced its first knit capsule collection this week.  The collection is comprised of coordinating crewneck knit sweaters and knit pants in Still Here’s best-selling Childhood denim fit. The bottoms feature an elastic waistband, belt loops and two front pockets.  “This knit capsule is my take on the perfect winter uniform, matching knit sets which I see as elevated loungewear,” said Sonia Mosseri, the brand’s creative director. “The sweaters are the perfect weight for layering and the pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Wells Fargo Drags United Furniture to Bankruptcy Court

A little more than a month since it abruptly closed its operation, United Furniture Industries (UFI) was slapped with an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition by Wells Fargo and two other creditors. The Mississippi-based parent company of Lane Furniture shut its doors without warning on Nov. 21, laying off around 2,700 workers across its operation. In the motion, filed on Dec. 30 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, Wells Fargo said UFI owes the bank $99.2 million in secured debt. Security Associates of Mississippi/Alabama and V&B International Inc. were also named as plaintiffs in the motion,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sourcing Journal

Adidas v. Thom Browne: How an ‘Allegheny Guy’ Beat a $34 Billion Behemoth

Thursday’s decision in Adidas v. Thom Browne is the verdict reverberating around the fashion world. After several days of testimony, jurors hearing the hotly contested “three stripes” lawsuit in a New York City courtroom rejected claims that Thom Browne’s use of a four-stripe motif infringed and diluted Adidas trademarks. The 57-year-old designer and founder behind his namesake—and victorious—fashion label was “relieved” and the defense team “buoyant” after the jury found Thom Browne not liable in what defense consultant and intellectual property legal expert Harley Lewin described as a “bet-the-company case” that was filed in 2021. “Nobody wants to engage in this kind of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, Slashing 18K Jobs, Braces for UK Strike

Amazon’s new year is off to a newsworthy start. CEO Andy Jassey told employees in a memo dated Jan. 4 that the e-commerce giant plans to lay off more than 18,000 including headcount reductions that started in November. This comes after the Seattle company previously froze hiring in its retail division as well as at the corporate level. Jassey blamed economic uncertainty and Amazon’s recent pandemic-era hiring spree as factors behind the job cuts, which will help the company tighten its belt amid slumping financial performance. Amazon, which will start notifying affected employees and reps on Jan. 18, said it’s reporting...
COLORADO STATE
Sourcing Journal

This Inventory Tech Helps Allbirds and Rothy’s DTC to the Top of the Class

Inventory management was one of retail’s biggest concerns in 2022, but one particular part of the problem cannot be ignored. Younger brands looking to scale often aren’t equipped to effectively monitor inventory—and some don’t want to deal with the burden of deploying multiple technologies. Purpose-built for high-SKU, direct-to-consumer fashion brands, ChannelApe aims to relieve these sellers with a real-time inventory tracking and order management solution that incorporates a vast third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing network, along with a fully managed service that enables brands to outsource inventory operations altogether. “A lot of DTCs we’ve worked with didn’t start to become a supply...
Sourcing Journal

Indian Textile Hub at Breaking Point as Costs Spiral and Demand Sags

One Indian textile-producing region faces a tale of two fortunes: looking ahead and dealing with the now. As talks about the urgency of stepping up production of man-made textiles to meet lofty export targets of $100 billion from India by 2030 were being held at a conclave in New Delhi last week, across the country in Surat, the nation’s synthetic textile capital, major meltdowns left manufacturing under siege. Over the past few months, more than 18 dyeing and processing units have closed down in Surat, casting more than 70,000 laborers into the unemployment line.  The workforce at any given time has been estimated...
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Décor Global’s Vince Beaman on Agility, Factory Allocation & Africa

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Vince Beaman, vice president, sourcing and supply chain at apparel design and manufacturing sourcing firm Décor Global, discusses why cost isn’t everything and details the sourcing opportunity in Africa. Name:  Vince Beaman  Title: Vice president, sourcing and supply chain Company: Décor Global What’s the number one question you get from your clients now that was never really a consideration before? Agility has been a topic of conversation in the past, but with all the...
Sourcing Journal

H&M Rewards Fashionistas for Recycling Clothes on Roblox

H&M shows no signs of slowing its metaverse roll.   The fast fashion giant’s new H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox offers an immersive gaming experience that lets players experiment with materials and patterns to create virtual garments for their avatars. Partnering with metaverse studio Dubit—a studio developer on Roblox—H&M’s new offering also puts circularity at the heart of the experience. “People who shop and wear H&M garments and accessories are increasingly spending time in virtual spaces and digital worlds,” Linda Li, head of customer activation and marketing of H&M Americas, said. “The H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is now allowing us to explore new ways to engage with...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy