Lufkin, TX

Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas

Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Former detective charged with theft

A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
Lufkin fire destroys home, two vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that was reported at 8:53 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 14, has destroyed a home and two vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision of Lufkin, according to officials. A press release said that when firefighters got to the scene of the fire, the Baltrusol Court home was already “heavily involved […]
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a Kilgore woman was stabbed to death because of an ex with a “broken heart.”. Calvin Marcelus Anderson, 33, of Henderson, was arrested after Lashekia Shardae Kenney was stabbed to death in her driveway on Sept. 2, according to police.
County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

She says she has 10% usable vision, so she quickly learned how to read braille. And now, she teaches people how to operate braille equipment at East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. Walters says braille makes her feel empowered and it provides that independence to interact with her language, regardless of her disability.
Two injured in NE Sabine County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says two men are undergoing treatment after they were involved in a major accident in northeast Sabine County late Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded at about 4:30 to Highway 21 at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry,...
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas

Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
Major accident reported in Sabine County

Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
