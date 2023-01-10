Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas
Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
KTRE
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
East Texas News
Former detective charged with theft
A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
Lufkin fire destroys home, two vehicles
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that was reported at 8:53 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 14, has destroyed a home and two vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision of Lufkin, according to officials. A press release said that when firefighters got to the scene of the fire, the Baltrusol Court home was already “heavily involved […]
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
East Texas man sentenced to federal prison for firearms violation
BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, a Lufkin man was sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in East Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. After being busted for a drug trafficking crime, Fabian Fernando Hernandez was found to be in possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2022. […]
13 dogs abandoned by owners reportedly rescued by Houston Humane Society in San Jacinto County
The Houston Humane Society said some of the dogs were underweight, suffering from injuries, and pregnant. These are the adorable dogs that will be placed for adoption.
KLTV
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a Kilgore woman was stabbed to death because of an ex with a “broken heart.”. Calvin Marcelus Anderson, 33, of Henderson, was arrested after Lashekia Shardae Kenney was stabbed to death in her driveway on Sept. 2, according to police.
East Texas News
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
Matthew Edgar transferred to Houston County prison unit
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove information that did not meet our reporting standards. We regret the error. HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who previously made the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been moved to a Houston County prison. According to online Texas Department of […]
East Texas woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking charge
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking charge, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday. Ingrid Yaresi Balderas De Leon, 28, of Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 12, 2022. U.S. District Judge […]
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
SHERIFF: East Texas man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with machete numerous times
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly hitting a dog with a machete numerous times, law enforcement said. A person made a complaint on Jan. 6 to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about an animal cruelty case. Officials said the complainant mentioned 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar went to their residence […]
KTRE
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
She says she has 10% usable vision, so she quickly learned how to read braille. And now, she teaches people how to operate braille equipment at East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. Walters says braille makes her feel empowered and it provides that independence to interact with her language, regardless of her disability.
kjas.com
Two injured in NE Sabine County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two men are undergoing treatment after they were involved in a major accident in northeast Sabine County late Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded at about 4:30 to Highway 21 at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry,...
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk counties
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is behind bars after allegedly leading Panola County deputies on a chase into Rusk County Tuesday morning. Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Panola […]
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas
Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
kjas.com
Major accident reported in Sabine County
Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0