Jerry Jones says Cowboys can't focus too much on Tom Brady vs. Bucs

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones knows the Cowboys have a massive challenge ahead of them facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card round at Raymond James Stadium.

And while the bulk of the headlines will go towards the Buccaneers future hall of fame quarterback, Tom Brady, Jones says that the Cowboys must not miss the forest for the trees, and get too caught up in focusing on Brady.

"When you really think about we're not playing Brady," Jones said on Shan and RJ Tuesday morning. "Brady is, you say, 'well, in this game, quarterback, the fact that he's quarterbacked teams that you haven't beaten with him quarterbacking, but, boy, we're playing Tampa Bay, the team. And it's conceivable that we could make Brady not play well and get our tails beat by the rest of the team. And I'm not trying to be cute. But we've got to go play the entire team."

That might be easier said that done for Dallas, who is 0-7 against Brady in his career, including a 19-3 beat down loss in Week 1.

But, Dallas is a different team than they were in Week 1 as well, and they have their own star quarterback to matchup against Brady, in Dak Prescott, who missed the majority of the first matchup after getting injured.

Still, Jones is looking forward to the challenge of taking on the player that many consider to be the greatest quarterback of all time.

"This Brady thing has got to be sensitive," Jones said. "I know it's there and respect that. Gives us a challenge to do something we haven't done before and that's beat Tom Brady."

The Cowboys and Buccaneers will kick off at 7:15 pm on Monday Night Football from Raymond James Stadium.