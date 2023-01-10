ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones says Cowboys can't focus too much on Tom Brady vs. Bucs

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYiJY_0k9iCuLl00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones knows the Cowboys have a massive challenge ahead of them facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card round at Raymond James Stadium.

And while the bulk of the headlines will go towards the Buccaneers future hall of fame quarterback, Tom Brady, Jones says that the Cowboys must not miss the forest for the trees, and get too caught up in focusing on Brady.

"When you really think about we're not playing Brady," Jones said on Shan and RJ Tuesday morning. "Brady is, you say, 'well, in this game, quarterback, the fact that he's quarterbacked teams that you haven't beaten with him quarterbacking, but, boy, we're playing Tampa Bay, the team. And it's conceivable that we could make Brady not play well and get our tails beat by the rest of the team. And I'm not trying to be cute. But we've got to go play the entire team."

That might be easier said that done for Dallas, who is 0-7 against Brady in his career, including a 19-3 beat down loss in Week 1.

But, Dallas is a different team than they were in Week 1 as well, and they have their own star quarterback to matchup against Brady, in Dak Prescott, who missed the majority of the first matchup after getting injured.

Still, Jones is looking forward to the challenge of taking on the player that many consider to be the greatest quarterback of all time.

"This Brady thing has got to be sensitive," Jones said. "I know it's there and respect that. Gives us a challenge to do something we haven't done before and that's beat Tom Brady."

The Cowboys and Buccaneers will kick off at 7:15 pm on Monday Night Football from Raymond James Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy