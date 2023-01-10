Read full article on original website
Bangor’s “Blue Sky Lounge” To Ramp Up Saturday Dance Nights
There was a time when Bangor had more than its share of options for those who wished to dance. That time has passed, and with the recent closing of the latest dance space, Half-Acre on Harlow St. there aren't many places left for those who want to shake a leg.
Don’t Miss The 2023 Belfast Ice Festival In February
Join the party in Downtown Belfast February 24th– 26th, 2023 for the weekend. It's a safe and fun way to get out of the house this winter and you can check out the State of Maine Ice Carving Championship. Come take a walk and visit the ice sculptures that...
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
I Met An Extremely Talented Mainer in The Bathroom At a Local Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
If You Love Tabletop Games, Go to Orono This Weekend for SnowCon
It's a celebration of non-electronic games in Orono this weekend at the Lucky #13 SnowCon. I'd love to someday go to this event because I love tabletop games. And before you say it, I'm not talking about the arcade games set into tables that you find at local bars. SnowCon is all about non-electronic games. Still not clear? It ranges from Checkers to Sorry, Battleship to Dungeons and Dragons, and everything in between. These are not necessarily board games, either, because there will be chances to play things like Cards Against Humanity. (I love that game) There's even an 'open game' room where you could bring your own game to play with others or take part in someone else's game. What you won't find at SnowCon are things like Halo, Minecraft, or Grand Theft Auto.
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily
Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.
Can You Guess What’s Going on The Roof at the Old Kmart in Bangor?
And let the guesses begin: A rooftop something ... or not. Hogan Road, Bangor is where Kmart was all those years ago. That is where Damon’s Beverage is now located. And actually, the Old Kmart building in Bangor is owned by Quirk Automobile Group. They have Chevrolet, Cadillac, Subaru, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat Jeep, Ram & Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Quirk Used, and I might be missing others.
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
5-Year-Old Girl Applies to Town of Lamoine to Keep Unicorn
You probably know that we have two Great Danes. Five-year-old Brielle Hamor wants a unicorn, and her birthday is coming up in February. Now you can just imagine the conversation happening at the Hamor household. "Mom, I want a unicorn for my birthday!" Mom replied, "Well, you'll have to check...
Imagine the Responses to the Question: Anything Fun to Do In Corinth?
Small towns in Maine have a lot more to offer than most folks think. It's easy to judge small towns based on their lack of either things to do, or lack of restaurants to eat at... And then other times, small towns produce big-time attractions with worldwide recognition. Like the town of Freedom being home to the world famous Lost Kitchen. Or some small towns are just known for being small.
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Big Apple robbed in Augusta
The Augusta Police department are investigating a robbery that occurred early this morning at a Big Apple store on Stone Street. According to the caller, an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. There were no injuries reported as a result of this robbery.
Industry Fire Destroys Building
A fire destroyed the building at 28 Church St. in Industry last night, Jan. 10. No one was injured, however a cat is missing. There were three people displaced by the fire.
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Family behind Whitney’s Supermarket to launch Whitney’s Variety in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The family behind Whitney’s Family Supermarket in Corinth is expanding to Dover-Foxcroft. After a process that took months the family owned gas station and convenience store opened their gas pumps Wednesday. They’re still working to build up the store for their soft opening on January...
Central Maine Crash Sends Two Children To The Hospital
Two children were taken to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Farmington. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at the intersection of Main Street and Farmington Falls Road, was reported just after 5 PM on Wednesday. In the crash, A 2021 Jeep driven by 25 year...
Join Us for Our Free Coffee Socials in Maine
We invite you to enjoy a free coffee and snack as we meet with with neighbors and friends, and hear from local leaders and organizations. We have coffee gatherings in the following locations:. Bangor - third Friday of the month from 8:30-10AM. Dysart's on Broadway, 1110 Broadway, Bangor. Lewiston/Auburn -...
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
